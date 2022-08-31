Oklahoma education sec demands teacher's license pulled for 'providing access to banned pornographic material'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma's secretary of education called for a teacher's license to be revoked Wednesday after she provided students "access" to "pornographic material."

"The teacher gave out… access to books that are pornographic" which violated the state's laws, Walters told Fox News Digital about Summer Boismier, who worked at Norman High School.

In a letter to the state's board of education, Walters said that "Ms. Boisemier's providing access to banned and pornographic material to students is unacceptable and we must ensure she doesn't go to another district and do the same thing."

"Since she's left the classroom and now saying she's going to continue to do it somewhere else. And so I am demanding the state Board of Education pull her teaching certificate. We cannot allow indoctrination in our classrooms in Oklahoma," Walters said.

"This is completely the tool of a far-left extreme group that is using the profession and using schools to indoctrinate, groom kids and to try to hypersexualize [children] and teach them to hate their country. And we're not going to allow it," he added.

When asked about why sexual materials are introduced to children, Walters said, "I think they want to turn kids against their parents. I mean, there's no other explanation for it."

"In their mind, when they say inclusion, they're saying 'give pornographic material. Let's talk about transgenderism and first and second grade. Let's talk about sexuality and first or second grade.' And then the kids go home and the parents go, 'No, we don't need to be having these discussions.' And it creates this friction between the child and their parent instead of what we should be doing in the education system, which is helping parents be more involved.

At first, Boismier covered up the portions of the books that were not permitted, according to CNN. She labeled books in question as "Books the State Doesn't Want You to Read" and included a QR code that linked students to access banned books. Boismier said, "In response to unfounded calls from state leadership for widespread censorship, I did share a library-linked QR code with my students.

Walters is a former public school teacher and said that he has "never met a good teacher that wants to indoctrinate kids."

"Never seen it," he said.

Walters added that parents are entrusting teachers to do no harm to their kids. "We want our kids to… [be taught in accordance with] academic standards that empower them in life to go get jobs. This is not the time for a social justice warrior to come in and create a left-wing ideologue out of a student."

In Joe Biden's America, Walters said, the left is trying to "give your kid over to the government."

"Biden is trying his best to have the feds control education," he said. "But the reality is… Oklahomans know exponentially better than Joe Biden on what our schools should look like."

"Frankly, Joe Biden didn't have a clue on how to educate kids. Joe Biden doesn't have a clue about a lot of things," he added.

"[A]s educators it is our goal to teach students to think critically, not to tell them what to think," a spokesperson for the Norman Public Schools previously Fox News Digital.

"This is pornographic material," mother Laney Dickinson said. "No one would be allowed to disseminate this to children, much less a teacher in our public schools systems. [Teacher Summer Boismier] has access to children and to minors."

"The woman should not have access to children now or in the future. She should be stripped of her certifications. To be perfectly frank with you, she should have criminal charges against her," Dickinson said.

Walters said that the Oklahoma is leading an effort to empower parents to fight back against what they believe is woke indoctrination.

"We are going to empower parents. We are going to continue to tell parents that if they have an issue with what's going on in their school, they need to be going to the teachers, to the superintendents, to the school boards."

Fox News Digital reached out to Boismier for comment but didn't receive a response.