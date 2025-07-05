Is crying at work finally acceptable? What BBC readers and experts say about tearful employees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The BBC gathered its readers' opinions on whether it's acceptable to cry at work — and how your co-workers might perceive your tears, or lack thereof.

In its article released on Saturday, the majority of respondents told the BBC that they find crying at work to be acceptable — but warned that others in the office may still be "a teensy bit judgemental" about weeping in the workplace.

Clara, a 48-year-old from Lancaster, recalled crying at work after getting a "blasting" as a young employee, and later in her career "in frustration."

"I've also cried after receiving bad news from home and left work immediately," she told the BBC.

MOUTH TAPING TOUTED BY SOME FOR BETTER SLEEP AS EXPERTS CITE SAFETY CONCERNS

On the other hand, another respondent, Emma, told the outlet she felt she had to keep her emotions under control due to working in "a tough male-dominated environment" and would be tough on herself for "showing emotion or 'weakness.'"

Despite the fact that there is some research to support the idea that women are more likely to cry than men, the BBC did hear from some men who were open about their experiences crying in front of co-workers.

Guy Clayton, a doctor from London, told the outlet that he had often cried "with patients, colleagues and families over the years, when I've shared their sadness."

A 38-year-old Londoner working in finance said that he had become emotional while dealing with personal issues at work in the past, but felt that it showed "a professional dedication" to still show up.

The BBC heard from executive coach and success mentor Shereen Hoban, who argued that it's old-fashioned to find crying at work unacceptable.

CAN DRINKING SODA HELP MIGRAINES? DOCTORS REVEAL WHETHER BUBBLY DRINKS CURE HEADACHES OR NOT

"We've moved beyond the old-school idea that professionalism means leaving emotion at the door," she told the outlet. "In today's world, emotional intelligence is a strength, not a liability."

Career coach Georgia Blackburn told the BBC that it's not out of the ordinary for people to get upset at work, and asserted that employers need to understand how to deal with employees who are feeling down.

"An employer that truly listens, shows compassion and understanding, is so much more likely to keep their staff motivated and happier in the long run," she claimed.

Amy Powney, a fashion designer and mother, told the outlet that she believes crying at work has been "demonized" and refuses to apologize for her breakdowns.

"I just think bring back the crying, bring back the emotions," she stated. "Women in leadership should be able to show their emotion. I think it's a superpower. I think it's a strength."

CEO of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), Ann Francke, warned that not everybody is accepting of weeping in the workplace — and you may be judged for doing so.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

She told the outlet that women who cry at work are seen as "too emotional" and men who let their emotions get the best of them may be seen as being soft or vulnerable.

The CMI chief executive also warned bosses that senior staffers typically don't get the same leeway with their emotions that junior employees may receive.

"When a senior leader cries, it can be seen as shocking or even inappropriate. But when handled with authenticity, it can also be powerful. It shows that leaders are human and care deeply about what they do," she told the BBC.

The CMI left BBC readers with four tips about what to do if they become tearful at work. They included: "Give yourself permission to step back and take a moment." Another suggestion was that "you don't need to hide your emotions." The outlet called for taking "a short break" if needed. And finally: "Managers and colleagues need to acknowledge when their staff are crying – offer a tissue to them, don't pretend it's not happening."