Ohio GOP unveils bill to protect Thin Blue Line flag after father is told to remove flag honoring late son

Ohio Republicans want to protect the right of residents to fly pro-law enforcement flags after a homeowners' association board told the parent of a slain officer to remove his Thin Blue Line flag.

State Rep. Kevin Miller, R-Ohio, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the importance of the bill supporting law enforcement.

"This father has flown this flag in honor of his son," Miller told co-host Todd Piro. "There's nothing political about that."

Kirkersville Chief of Police Steven Eric DiSario was shot and killed in 2017 after responding to a report about a gunman outside a nursing home.

"This bill … is going to honor the fallen, like Chief DiSario, it's going to support our current heroes, and it's also going to promote the profession, the men and women that go out and protect us each and every day."

The Omni Community Association Managers told the father of slain Kirkersville Police Chief, Thomas DiSario, he must remove the "political sign" from his yard back in May.

"The flag on your pole is not a United States Flag… it is a political statement," the HOA said.

DiSario responded to the board, denying the symbol as anything political.

"The American flag represents my fight for our country and our freedom," the statement read. "The Blue Line flag represents my son… That police flag was given to me when my son was buried. It represents him. Nothing else."

Miller noted he is "confident" the "bipartisan" legislation will be passed, which would add the Thin Blue Line flag to the list of flags that cannot be banned by landlords or HOA boards in the state.

"I think the vast majority of us can all get behind this Thin Blue Line flag, and that's why I'm bringing this bill forward to represent all of us and the men and women that sacrifice each and every day for all of us."