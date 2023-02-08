Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ocasio-Cortez lambasted for calling Hunter Biden laptop story 'half fake': 'Why is AOC taking Hunter's side?'

AOC said the House Oversight Committee hearing was an 'embarrassment'

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
Judge Jeanine: Who is running our country? Video

Judge Jeanine: Who is running our country?

 'The Five' co-hosts react to top Twitter executives testifying before a House Oversight Committee on suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story. 

Top former Twitter executives testified before a House Oversight Committee on Wednesday over the suppression of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election.  

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., was unhappy at the time and taxpayer dollars spent to cover the hearing. 

"We could be talking about the cost of prescription drugs, abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights, but instead, we're talking about Hunter Biden's half-fake laptop story," she said. "I mean, this is an embarrassment, but I’ll go into it."  

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Some of the biggest names in crypto are on Capitol Hill as lawmakers weigh new rules for the white-hot asset class. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images 

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Some of the biggest names in crypto are on Capitol Hill as lawmakers weigh new rules for the white-hot asset class. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images  (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News' Jesse Watters argued the suppression of the laptop story was a big deal and the "Squad" member should have expressed greater interest in getting to the bottom of why the tech company took steps to censor the New York Post. 

"So big business conspired with the FBI to pick a president and AOC doesn't care?" he asked.

HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE WARNS TWITTER EXECS THEY COULD GO TO JAIL; FBI RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF CENSORSHIP 

"She'd rather talk about all these other things. Well, she was at the Oversight Committee for the last two years. She didn't haul in any CEO, any titan of industry and grill them. She didn't do anything. And why is AOC taking Hunter's side? That's who she wants to throw down with? Hunter Biden, who's dropping N-words on the laptop, sexually harassing his assistants, the silver spoon, [the] corrupt guy whose dragging his you know what, all over the place, taking everyone's cash."

Hunter Biden trying to ‘silence’ the laptop allegations is ‘very bad’: Robby Soave Video

"She loves a bad boy Jesse," co-host Greg Gutfeld quipped. 

"How much, though? She is engaged," Watters retorted. "Listen, I wouldn't take sides with that guy [Hunter Biden].. Goes against everything she stands for."

Fellow co-host Judge Jeanine questioned why Twitter executives didn't take steps to verify the emails from the Hunter Biden laptop themselves. 

"All you have to do, [and] this is typical, you know, investigative reporting. You look at what the emails are and say, did you ever receive an email from Hunter Biden? Did you ever send an email to Hunter Biden? That's the end of it," she explained. 

Representative James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky and chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. 

Representative James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky and chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.  (Photographer: Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pirro argued the tech company didn't take steps to verify the story because it "wanted" Joe Biden to win the 2020 election. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We already know from the numbers that, but for the suppression of this laptop, a lot of people might have voted differently," she said. "And I also think that it's important to note that when you've got an FBI that is reaching out to social media companies and saying, be on the lookout for a link to Russian disinformation on the laptop, and then you've got the FBI lying to a FISA court, and then you've got all kinds of agencies getting involved, like even with a balloon saying we didn't tell the president for a bunch of days. You start to wonder who's running the country? Is the president running the country or are these agencies running the country?" 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.