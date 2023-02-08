Ocasio-Cortez lambasted for calling Hunter Biden laptop story 'half fake': 'Why is AOC taking Hunter's side?'

Top former Twitter executives testified before a House Oversight Committee on Wednesday over the suppression of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., was unhappy at the time and taxpayer dollars spent to cover the hearing.

"We could be talking about the cost of prescription drugs, abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights, but instead, we're talking about Hunter Biden's half-fake laptop story," she said. "I mean, this is an embarrassment, but I’ll go into it."

Fox News' Jesse Watters argued the suppression of the laptop story was a big deal and the "Squad" member should have expressed greater interest in getting to the bottom of why the tech company took steps to censor the New York Post.

"So big business conspired with the FBI to pick a president and AOC doesn't care?" he asked.

HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE WARNS TWITTER EXECS THEY COULD GO TO JAIL; FBI RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF CENSORSHIP

"She'd rather talk about all these other things. Well, she was at the Oversight Committee for the last two years. She didn't haul in any CEO, any titan of industry and grill them. She didn't do anything. And why is AOC taking Hunter's side? That's who she wants to throw down with? Hunter Biden, who's dropping N-words on the laptop, sexually harassing his assistants, the silver spoon, [the] corrupt guy whose dragging his you know what, all over the place, taking everyone's cash."

"She loves a bad boy Jesse," co-host Greg Gutfeld quipped.

"How much, though? She is engaged," Watters retorted. "Listen, I wouldn't take sides with that guy [Hunter Biden].. Goes against everything she stands for."

Fellow co-host Judge Jeanine questioned why Twitter executives didn't take steps to verify the emails from the Hunter Biden laptop themselves.

"All you have to do, [and] this is typical, you know, investigative reporting. You look at what the emails are and say, did you ever receive an email from Hunter Biden? Did you ever send an email to Hunter Biden? That's the end of it," she explained.

Pirro argued the tech company didn't take steps to verify the story because it "wanted" Joe Biden to win the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We already know from the numbers that, but for the suppression of this laptop, a lot of people might have voted differently," she said. "And I also think that it's important to note that when you've got an FBI that is reaching out to social media companies and saying, be on the lookout for a link to Russian disinformation on the laptop, and then you've got the FBI lying to a FISA court, and then you've got all kinds of agencies getting involved, like even with a balloon saying we didn't tell the president for a bunch of days. You start to wonder who's running the country? Is the president running the country or are these agencies running the country?"