Obama roasted for answer to what keeps him up at night: 'Starving for attention'

Former President Barack Obama was ridiculed Tuesday for saying a "divided media" keeps him up at night in a recent interview.

Jesse Watters argued on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Obama was being starved for attention following his comments on "CBS Mornings." Obama was asked what keeps him up at night.

"The thing that I'm most worried about is the degree to which we've now had a divided conversation, in part because we have a divided media," he said. :When I was coming up, you had three TV stations. And people were getting a similar sense of what is true and what isn't, what was real and what was not. Today, what I'm most concerned about is the fact that because of the splintering of the media, we almost occupy different realities. Now, people will say, ‘Well, that didn't happen, or I don't believe that."

Watters roasted the former president for his answer on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying it’s not China, fentanyl, or "dirty nukes," but a "divided media" that keeps him awake.

"But seriously, Barack Obama can't sleep at night because he doesn't control every single media outlet? He's mad the CIA can't spoon-feed lies to the three big networks anymore? Obama's not getting his beauty rest because the American voters actually have access to more information?" Watters asked.

TWITTER FILES REVEAL TRUMP BAN CAME AFTER MICHELLE OBAMA, OTHERS PRESSURED THE COMPANY

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said Obama has gone from hope and change to moan and groan.

"This actually was resplendent in the 2022 campaign cycle, Jesse, where they brought out Barack Obama as the big gun. He went and campaigned everywhere. But the guy who said, yes we can, hope you can, believe in change, you can do together... He was out there wagging his finger at us, scolding, screaming, shouting at us, shaming us," Conway shared.

"Democracy is on the ballot, he said. Kindness is on the ballot. Civility is on the ballot. Yes, I went to kindergarten myself, but inflation's on the ballot, education, crime, all these things that he's ignoring."

Watters also highlighted Obama’s history of complaining about Fox News. Conway suggested Obama is worried about his legacy and for picking Joe Biden as his running mate.

MICHELLE OBAMA SAYS THERE'S ‘ZERO CHANCE’ SHE'LL RUN FOR PRESIDENT: ‘IT’S JUST NOT FOR ME'

"I think Obama worries about his legacy because Biden is president, and he should be worried about it because Trump had a higher growth rate, more energy independence, these trade deals, you know, the Trump record on Iran and Israel, so much better staring down Putin, containing Kim Jong-un. And he's worried about that one," Conway argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And he's worried about, too, that his first decision was to pick a running mate, and he picked Joe Biden. We're still stuck with him. He's the guy who said, Joe, you don't need to do this. Don't run. But now that Joe Biden has run, and he's got Kamala Harris on the ticket, I think that's a rescue and recovery mission in 2024 that maybe even Barack Obama cannot steer to success. So he's got to worry about that."