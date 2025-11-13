Obama and Biden's relationship has deteriorated, 'really bad' since election: ABC reporter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl said in a new interview that a recent incident is a perfect sign that former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden are on the outs.

Karl spoke to news personality and podcaster Katie Couric on her show last week about how Obama and Biden were spotted eating at Café Milano one night last month in Washington, D.C., to the point their security details had to make space for each other, yet Obama and his former vice president did not cross paths.

"They didn't interact at all, they were in the same restaurant?" Couric asked in disbelief. "What's their relationship like?"

"Really bad. Really bad," Karl replied on the Nov. 6 podcast. "Biden and the people around him very much blame Barack Obama for the effort to push Biden out of the campaign."

Karl has been doing media rounds to promote his new book, "Retribution," a behind-the-scenes account of the historic 2024 election.

Karl went on to recall Hunter Biden was enraged at seeing Obama take his father by the arm and lead him offstage at a fundraiser last summer, making then-President Biden appear feeble. At the time, Biden was still the presumptive 2024 Democratic nominee, and his allies were largely publicly dismissing concerns about his viability.

"It's not a good relationship. If they had wanted to see each other, they absolutely would have," Karl said of the night he witnessed at the restaurant. The incident was covered in Politico last month.

Karl noted further that Biden, like Kamala Harris, made several phone calls in order to secure support for Harris after Biden relinquished the nomination last year.

"I was astounded to hear that the one person he did not call was Barack Obama, the person that really made it possible for him to be president by making him vice president," Karl said. "He didn’t call him then. Obama did call, I learned, to talk to Biden. He didn’t take the call, and the two of them did not speak for weeks."

"So dysfunctional," Couric said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden and Obama’s offices and did not receive an immediate reply.

