Obama, Biden aides clash over re-election strategy: Doesn't 'have its sh-t together'

Former Barack Obama aides anonymously criticized Biden's campaign team

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
‘The Five’ co-hosts discus how former President Obama is pushing President Biden to get more aggressive in his re-election campaign.

Some former aides to former President Obama are casting doubts on President Biden’s election strategies for 2024.

Politico spoke with multiple Obama staff members who commented about their experiences in the 2012 election and how Biden’s campaign is different. Some have already voiced their concerns over Biden’s team having a weaker ground game than Obama’s.

"The vibe was that the campaign didn’t have its sh-t together," an anonymous Democrat told Politico. "There wasn’t infrastructure in the states. There wasn’t a beefed-up campaign headquarters. And compared to where Obama was in 2011, the campaign was fairly anemic."

A 2012 state director agreed, "The big issue I have is Biden never had an organization before. He didn’t have much in the Dem primary. Then the general was during Covid and no ground stuff was really done." 

OBAMA INCREASINGLY WORRIED ABOUT TRUMP BEATING BIDEN, REPORT SAYS: 'INCALCULABLE DAMAGE'

Others advised Biden to consider placing White House advisors on his campaign team to ensure better organization.

"There is a treasure trove of experience in that White House. I mean, one of the issues is it’s all in the White House," Obama’s former chief strategist David Axelrod said. "Probably some of it should be sitting over at the campaign."

However, others were less concerned about Biden’s organization so far ahead of the election.

"Your average swing voter pays attention to politics four minutes a week until the few months leading up to November," Jim Messina, Obama’s re-election campaign manager, said. "So the way they’re working to activate the base and get out their message — and the stakes of making the right choice in the inevitable Biden/Trump rematch — to other groups is smart."

Biden spokesperson Kevin Munoz added, "We invite everyone concerned about the existential threat that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans pose to our freedom and democracy to channel their energy toward organizing, donating and talking to their friends about the stakes of this election and President Biden’s commitment to fighting these threats head on." 

DAVID AXELROD CONTINUES TO VOICE CONCERNS ABOUT BIDEN, DISMISSES CRITICS: 'I DON'T REALLY GIVE A S--T'

The comments resemble a recent report from the Washington Post suggesting Obama expressed concerns over Biden’s re-election campaign.

"Obama has raised questions about the structure of President Biden’s reelection campaign, discussing the matter directly with Biden and telling the president’s aides and allies the campaign needs to be empowered to make decisions without clearing them with the White House," the Washington Post reported. 

The White House didn't immediately respond for comment. 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.