Obama increasingly worried about Trump beating Biden, report says: 'Incalculable damage'

Former President Obama is becoming increasingly anxious about the closeness of the 2024 presidential election and fears former President Trump could take back the White House, according to a report.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, one of Obama's closest confidants, told USA Today that if Trump were to win the Republican nomination and beat President Biden this November, there could be "incalculable damage" brought upon the country.

Holder confirmed Obama "absolutely" holds the same views when asked by the publication.

"I think that's what motivates him. I think that's what will continue to motivate him," Holder responded.

MICHELLE OBAMA SAYS SHE IS 'TERRIFIED ABOUT WHAT COULD POSSIBLY HAPPEN' IN 2024 ELECTION

Individuals within Obama's inner orbit further said he believes the race would be extremely close, according to USA Today. Due to this, Obama will try to "move the needle" toward Biden with calculated moments throughout the campaign.

Others said Obama thinks the 2024 landscape has "major structural advantages that will favor Republicans" and believes Trump winning again would be "dangerous."

"President Obama is going to do everything he can to help in that regard, and that means campaigning, but it also means sharing strategic advice with [Biden]," Holder told the publication. "And who better than President Obama to be a primary advisor to the campaign?"

The former president's unease comes on the heels of his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, saying she is "terrified" about what could happen in the 2024 election.

'ANIMATED' OBAMA URGES BIDEN TO STEP UP CAMPAIGN, 'MOVE AGGRESSIVELY' TO COUNTER TRUMP: REPORT

During a recent podcast appearance, Michelle Obama was asked about what keeps her up at night and her biggest fear.

"It has less to do with me personally and more to do with the world that we're in," she responded. "There's such thing as 'knowing too much,' and when you've been married to the President of the United States who knows everything about everything in the world, sometimes you just want to turn it off."

While she noted concerns ranging from wars across various regions and the future of artificial intelligence to climate change and voter turnout as being problems on her mind, America's upcoming presidential election remains chief among them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Those are the things that keep me up, because you don't have control over them. And you wonder, where are we in this? Where are our hearts? What's gonna happen in this next election?" she said. "I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted."

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.