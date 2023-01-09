NYC school principal appears to defend 'gay sex' book in library for middle-schoolers

A New York City Public School principal appeared to defend a sexually explicit novel remaining in the middle school library detailing gay sex acts to a concerned parent.

Booker T. Washington Middle School principal Elana Elster said in an e-mail shared by popular account "Libs of TikTok," that the novel, "This Book is Gay," was indeed in the middle school library and would remain so to let children explore "new and different" ideas, as well as "expand their horizons."

"This Book is Gay" discusses orgies, kinks and sex apps. It includes detailed information on how to have anal and "girl on girl" sex, Fox News Digital first reported.

A passage of the book reads, "Let's talk about dildos: I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual void is created, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to satisfy. I've only every slept with two women who enjoyed using dildos. I hate wearing a strap-on. I've only every done it once and NEVER AGAIN!"

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL BROADCASTS SEXUALLY EXPLICIT BOOKS, SOME COVERING ‘PEDOPHILES,’ KINK AND PORNOGRAPHIC IMAGES

"NYC middle school principal confirms in an email that the school offers the pornographic book ‘This Book is Gay’ and have no plans of removing it. The book teaches kids about gay sex and encourages the use of sex apps. This is what they’re giving 12 yr olds to read," Libs of TikTok wrote with screenshots of the email and graphic images from the book.

In an e-mail to a parent, the New York City public school principal starts of the letter appearing sympathetic to their concerns that the book was inappropriate for children.

"As a parent, you have every right to monitor what your child is reading. Parents have very different opinions on what is appropriate for their children. Tell your child that you want to read certain books first to see if they are in keeping with your family values," the letter begins.

However, the principal went on to suggest the parent is sheltering their child from "new and different" ideas by objecting to the book.

SEVEN BOOKS THAT SHOW NYC IS PUSHING TRANSGENDERISM, LGBTQ+ CURRICULUM TO KIDS AS YOUNG AS KINDERGARTEN

"When you say you are ‘at war everyday,’ I am wondering if you are referring to the exposure your child is getting to people and ideas that are new and different. This is a public school and the children will be continuously exposed. It doesn't mean that they will have to agree with everything they are learning or seeing. In fact, they will be taught to question, analyze, expand their horizons," the e-mail continues.

Ms. Elster said the book would remain in the library despite the concerns from the parent.

"We do have ‘This Book is Gay’ in our library catalogue, and we have no plans to remove it," she concluded the email.

Twitter users expressed outrage and disgust over both the principal's email and book content. Former conservative congressional candidate Courtney Geels asked, "I'd like to know if they have a Bible in the school library."

The NYC Department of Education and Elster did not respond to Fox News' Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This Book is Gay" is one of several books with graphic, sexually explicit content found in public schools prompting outrage from parents.

Last fall, parents demanded a school district respond after a California teacher was found boasting of her "queer classroom library" that showed books detailing BDSM, fetishes and a kink social media networking site.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.