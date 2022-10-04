Illinois high school librarian promotes controversial graphic novel 'Gender Queer' on TikTok

An Illinois high school librarian came under fire online after sharing a TikTok video promoting the banned book "Gender Queer: A Memoir," noting that the book is available in her school's library.

"One of the things I loved about this book is that it's a great window and mirror book, meaning people who are questioning their sexual identity and gender identity are going to view this book as a mirror, a reflective experience of their own," Lanipher High School librarian Alyx Corcoran said in the video.

"This book is also a great 'window' for people who want to understand that perspective," she added.

Corcoran said the book was the No. 1 challenged and banned book of 2021, adding that students can come to the library to check out a copy for themselves.

The controversial graphic novel has been at the center of debate on whether it is appropriate for schools to have in their classrooms and libraries because of its sexually explicit images and portrayals of sexual activity, including oral sex, masturbation and homosexual acts.

"If you read my book, you will discover that it is unbelievably tame," "Gender Queer" author and illustrator Maia Kobabe told TIME Magazine in August.

"It does touch on masturbation, sex toys, and sexual health," Kobabe said. "There is a pap smear exam in the book, which is rarely mentioned in the scenes people are concerned about, but in my opinion is probably the most intense scene of the book."

Kobabe justified including these scenes in the story by saying she views them as a "part of life" and things almost everyone will encounter at some point.

But the criticism of both Kobabe's book and Corcoran ensued across the web.

Libs of TikTok, the infamous Twitter account dedicated to calling out liberal social media posts, called out Corcoran for promoting the book, tweeting Monday, "This book is in a few schools in the district and contains sexually explicit and pornographic content."

Some comments called the book "disturbing" and claimed that posting uncensored images of the book to social media platforms leads posters to get slapped with sensitive content warnings.

Wrong Speak Publishing founder Adam B. Coleman called the push behind the book "state sponsored perversion."

The book also took heat from Republican lawmakers, facing challenges from Virginia GOP State Delegate Tim Anderson and former congressional candidate Tommy Altman who, according to TIME Magazine, sought to have the book, along with Sarah J. Maas' "A Court of Mist and Fury," declared "obscene and unfit for children."

Lanipher High School did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.