NY Mag dragged over story attacking Republican women: 'Most sexist cover I’ve ever seen'

New York Magazine was dragged on social media on Tuesday for a cover story on Republican women that many on the right found sexist and hypocritical.

In the article entitled, "How Did Republican Women End Up Like This?," writer Rebecca Traister highlighted behavior from high-profile GOP women to back her argument that Republican women were often "contradictory" in their claims about femininity and womanhood, particularly since Trump's presidency.

"For our latest cover story, @rtraister reports on the surprising evolution of the Republican woman — their wrath, sweetness, strength, and subservience to the MAGA right, observed," NY Mag teased on X.

The cover animation combined the faces of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene into one "Republican woman" wearing a MAGA hat and toting a gun. The cover and the story's content drew fierce backlash from conservatives on social media.

‘VIEW’ HOST SUNNY HOSTIN BELITTLES GOP WHITE WOMEN VOTERS AS TOOLS OF THEIR HUSBANDS: ‘THEY DO FALL IN LINE’

Some critics accused the liberal magazine of trying to pigeonhole Republican women with a lazy caricature, while others mocked the left for not knowing what a biological woman is.

"This is the most sexist cover I’ve ever seen. Liberal feminism is just [the] most virulent misogyny," author Peachy Keenan replied.

"Do you know any Republican women?" Christina Pushaw, aide for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., asked. "I mean in your family or circles of friends? Because it seems like you are lazy and narrow-minded enough to form strong opinions about all of us based on a few politicians and media personalities."

"I’m a Republican woman. Many of my friends are Republican women. None of us look like this nor are we ‘subservient.’ This is garbage," attorney Erielle Azerrad slammed.

The critical story also takes aim at Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., for her contentious exchange with then-nominee to the Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2022 over the definition of a woman.

"Two years later, Republicans remain cruelly closed to the realities of gender fluidity and trans existence," Traister wrote in the magazine story. Conservatives mocked the outlet for attacking Republican women while questioning biological facts about gender.

"Fun to see the side that can't define what a woman is try to critique Republican women," podcast host Comfortably Smug declared.

"Liberals think men can be women... But question when conservative women are strong and empowered," comedian Tim Young responded.

Blackburn responded to the piece while on the Fox News Channel on Tuesday.

"The left absolutely requires submission of women to their ideology and their goal is to really erase the lines of gender," Blackburn said.

"They cannot stand strong, conservative, independent-minded women who really like being female," she continued. "That does not fit their template."

A spokesperson for New York Magazine told Fox News Digital the outlet stands by its story.