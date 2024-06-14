Democrat rips NY Mag 'anti-Israel hit piece' on him using wrong photo: 'Not all Black people look the same'

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., took New York Magazine to task for using another Black politician's photo in what he called an "anti-Israel hit piece" targeting him.

On Friday, New York Magazine published an article targeting Torres, former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., for their outspoken support for Israel since Oct. 7. They came under criticism for saying they no longer identify with the progressive movement, with Torres recently saying, "I didn’t leave the progressive movement; the progressive movement left me."

"Torres is not a hypocrite. If we take him at his word, he’s been a Zionist for a long time. But he’s not being entirely truthful about the progressive movement or his place within it either. The movement didn’t leave him: He left it, if indeed he was ever fully part of it, by making a series of deliberate choices. One such choice is to support Israel despite the unbelievable brutality it has inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza," Sarah Jones of New York Magazine's Intelligencer wrote.

Featured at the top of the article was an illustration that included Fetterman, Jones and Democratic New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who was not mentioned in the piece, instead of Torres.

The magazine's error went viral and quickly caught the attention of the Democratic lawmaker.

"If New York Magazine is going to publish an Anti-Israel hit piece by Sarah Jones, then at least do enough due diligence to get the photo right. I am not Antonio Delgado," Torres scolded the magazine.

"Not all Black people look the same," he added.

The illustration in the article was later updated to include Torres' image and remove Delgado.

An editor's note was also added to the bottom of the article reading, "A photo-illustration in a previous version of this story incorrectly included Antonio Delgado, not Ritchie Torres."

New York Magazine's parent company Vox Media did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Torres and Fetterman have emerged as two of the most prominent pro-Israel voices in the Democratic Party since Israel launched its military response in Gaza following Hamas' terrorist attack last year.

Last week, Fetterman told HBO's Bill Maher of progressivism, "I didn't leave the label, it left me."

"After what happened on October 7, I really knew that whole progressive stack would be blasted apart and there would not be any kind of way how the Democrats are going to be able to reply to that kind of response," Fetterman said. "And I really decided early on that I believe that was gonna be the right side with Israel throughout all of that… Democrats would continue to peel away and kind of walk away from standing with Israel on that."