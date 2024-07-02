'Number one': Americans share what they celebrate on Fourth of July

Polls show national pride plummeting among U.S. adults, but Americans across the country told Fox News Digital that Independence Day is still worth celebrating.

"We should be patriotic," said Rohan in Chicago. "We're the No. 1 country in the world, and we want to remain that way. And we should take a lot of pride in ourselves as Americans."

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on a path to freedom from Great Britain.

"It's the birth of our nation," Chuck from Milwaukee said.

Millions of Americans gather each year to honor the Stars and Stripes with parades, barbecues and fireworks.

"It's important to celebrate our culture as Americans and remember our history and preserve it," another man from Wisconsin said.

National pride has plummeted in recent years, with just 67% of surveyed adults saying they are extremely proud or very proud to be American, according to the most recent Gallup poll. That's up slightly from the record low of 63% in 2020 but still way below the beginning of the millennium, when around 90% of adults were extremely or very proud of being American.

Republicans are much more likely than Democrats and Independents to express pride in America, according to Gallup.

"Now more than ever it's important to remember and celebrate America's independence and that we are still in a free country," Kaila said in Chino Hills, California.

Dhario, also in Chino Hills, agreed that it's important to celebrate America's independence, but added that he feels like a lot of freedoms are being lost to "corporate and political greed."

Javon from Chicago said Americans celebrate the Fourth of July each year to pay homage to and respect the nation's history.

"Just being appreciative of what the people before us have done," he said.

