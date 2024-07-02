Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
Digital Originals

'Number one': Americans share what they celebrate on Fourth of July

Polls show national pride declining in recent years, but these Americans say US independence is still worth celebrating

By Kira Mautone , Joseph A. Wulfsohn , Ashley Carnahan , Ramiro Vargas , Hannah Ray Lambert Fox News
Published
close
'Number one': Americans share what they celebrate on Fourth of July Video

'Number one': Americans share what they celebrate on Fourth of July

Ahead of the Fourth of July, people across the country told Fox News Digital whether they believe it's still important to celebrate America's independence.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Polls show national pride plummeting among U.S. adults, but Americans across the country told Fox News Digital that Independence Day is still worth celebrating.

"We should be patriotic," said Rohan in Chicago. "We're the No. 1 country in the world, and we want to remain that way. And we should take a lot of pride in ourselves as Americans."

Americans across the country speak about Fourth of July

From left, Jenna in Milwaukee, Dhario in Chino Hills, California, and Rohan in Chicago, all said it's still important to celebrate Independence Day. "It's important to remember it for the history, people who lost their lives fighting for that and just all the freedoms it gives us," Jenna said. (Fox News Digital)

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW OUR FIGHT FOR INDEPENDENCE AND MUSIC MADE IN THE USA?

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on a path to freedom from Great Britain.

"It's the birth of our nation," Chuck from Milwaukee said.

Millions of Americans gather each year to honor the Stars and Stripes with parades, barbecues and fireworks.

"It's important to celebrate our culture as Americans and remember our history and preserve it," another man from Wisconsin said.

'Number one': Americans share what they celebrate on Fourth of July Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

National pride has plummeted in recent years, with just 67% of surveyed adults saying they are extremely proud or very proud to be American, according to the most recent Gallup poll. That's up slightly from the record low of 63% in 2020 but still way below the beginning of the millennium, when around 90% of adults were extremely or very proud of being American.

Republicans are much more likely than Democrats and Independents to express pride in America, according to Gallup.

AMERICAN VALUES: ‘IT’S DYING’: PARENTS, GRANDPARENTS WORRY ABOUT FUTURE OF AMERICAN DREAM

"Now more than ever it's important to remember and celebrate America's independence and that we are still in a free country," Kaila said in Chino Hills, California.

Dhario, also in Chino Hills, agreed that it's important to celebrate America's independence, but added that he feels like a lot of freedoms are being lost to "corporate and political greed."

Javon from Chicago said Americans celebrate the Fourth of July each year to pay homage to and respect the nation's history.

Fireworks explode over DC

Fireworks explode over the National Mall during Independence Day celebrations. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just being appreciative of what the people before us have done," he said.

To hear more from Americans across the country about the importance of Independence Day, click here.

Kira Mautone reported from Milwaukee; Joseph A. Wulfsohn reported from Chicago; and Ashley Carnahan reported from Chino Hills, California.

Kira Mautone is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kira.mautone@fox.com. 