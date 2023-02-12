Expand / Collapse search
Published

Infuriated NPR commentators claim Beyoncé's talent being 'ignored' after losing Grammys to 'very White' stars

Beyonce has become the most decorated musician in Grammy Award show history after taking home four awards last week

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Joy Reid praises Grammy Awards as 'celebration' of left winning the culture wars

Joy Reid praises Grammy Awards as 'celebration' of left winning the culture wars

MSNBC host Joy Reid praised the 65th Grammy Awards for being an example of "diversity, equity and inclusion" and a "total defeat" for the right in the culture wars.

Beyoncé made Grammy Award history last week becoming the most decorated musician in the award show's history, but some people on NPR believe her talent is being "ignored" by society after losing major categories including Album of the Year to "very White" artists.

During a segment on National Public Radio's "Pop Culture Happy Hour," last Monday, host Stephen Thompson pointed to the star's history of losing the Album of the Year award, noting how her self-titled album Beyoncé lost to Beck's "Morning Phase" in 2015 followed by her 2017 defeat for her album "Lemonade" to Adele's 25. 

Thompson said he found it puzzling that her latest album, "Renaissance," which he described as a "monumental piece of craftsmanship honoring many decades of Black dance music," lost to Harry Style's "Harry's House" at the 65th Grammy Awards after both albums were nominated for Album of the Year.

BEYONCE BREAKS GRAMMY HISTORY, BREAKING ALL TIME WIN RECORD

Beyonce at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Beyonce at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

"To have that record lose out to Harry Styles -- and, look, I like Harry Styles," he said. "None of this is to crap on Harry Styles. But that history of her kind of losing to very safe, very mainstream, very White artists in these main categories really stands out. It just can't be overlooked," he said.

NPR's culture desk correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas agreed, telling Thompson she found it "infuriating" that Beyoncé was shut out of the night's top three categories, despite taking home four Grammys in other categories.

BEYONCE, TAYLOR SWIFT TARGETED IN GRAMMYS MONOLOGUE, TREVOR NOAH MAKES ADELE'S DREAMS COME TRUE

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track "Renaissance" set to drop on July 29 

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track "Renaissance" set to drop on July 29 (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

"I mean, and obviously, the casting aside of important Black music is fundamental," Tsioulcas said. 

"I think we cannot not talk about that, and… also, very often a casting aside of female artists, especially, it's OK for them to be good singers and performers, generally - [they are] often not recognized as songwriters, as producers. The number of female engineers in this business is still, I think, still, as of this year, still below four percent. Like, there are all kinds of ways in which great female talent, including Beyoncé, is being ignored," she continued. "It's a terrible situation, and it remains so no matter how many times the Grammy institution says no, no, no, we're on it."

 Harry Styles, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon accept the Album Of The Year award for "Harry's House" during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 

 Harry Styles, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon accept the Album Of The Year award for "Harry's House" during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic))

Beyoncé dominated the Grammy Awards this year with nine nominations in different categories. She took home four Grammys last Sunday, totaling 32 awards over the span of her career. She is now considered the most decorated musician in the award show's history. 

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com