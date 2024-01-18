Non-binary, pro-Palestinian actor won't return to ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off: Report

Non-binary actress Sara Ramirez was reportedly fired from HBO Max’s "Sex and the City" spin-off series "And Just Like That" this week, but the network has yet to release an official statement.

Ramirez, who played non-binary character Che Diaz in the show and love interest to actress Cynthia Nixon’s character Miranda Hobbes, wrote about being a pro-Palestine actor in the film and television industry.

Ramirez wrote Tuesday on Instagram: "While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again."

The actor, who identifies as non-binary in real life, added: "While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go."

Another line from Ramirez’s post hinted at a potential departure: "It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played."

Ramirez recently participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including Jan. 13’s March for Gaza in Washington, D.C.

According to The Daily Mail, a source "close to the show" said Ramirez’s character had been cut from the series. However, the source pushed back on the idea that the actor was let go for politics, saying the character had been "on the chopping block" since last season.

The source noted that fans had found Diaz to be "annoying" as a character.

"Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease-fire. Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore," the source said. "They were on the chopping block since last season."

"After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it," the person added.

The Daily Mail’s Hollywood source bolstered the claim by noting that Nixon has been a prominent pro-Palestinian activist and is still integral to the show.

"Cynthia has been incredibly vocal about her support for Palestine and for her being an open lesbian," the source said, adding, "Sara needs to accept that this is not ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and her character was not a pivotal part of the storyline."

Ramirez’s character has long been criticized by fans and even writers.

The Guardian published a scathing review of the series that stated: "It’s an excruciating watch, although it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why. Maybe it’s because Che Diaz is so profoundly grating that you can’t believe Miranda would be, quite literally, bending herself backwards for them."

The Independent published an article calling Diaz "a cruelly omnipresent stand-up comic as allergic to jokes as they are to the concept of limited screentime on ‘And Just Like That.'"

HBO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.