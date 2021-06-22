'No chance' Democrats' voting rights bill passes Senate: Axios' Swan

Axios National Political Reporter Jonathan Swan asserted Tuesday on ‘America’s Newsroom' that there was "no chance" the Democrats' latest voting rights bill would pass the U.S. Senate.

WIDESPREAD SUPPORT FOR VOTER ID AND MAKING EARLY VOTING EASIER: NATIONAL POLL

JONATHAN SWAN: There’s no chance that this bill gets the votes. And we don’t see any path for the type of sweeping federal voting rights reform that Democrats have prioritized. Unless someone can hypnotize Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema into flipping their very entrenched positions on the filibuster, none of this is going to happen.

You have one party—the Democratic Party which supports a federal approach to voting laws and voting rights—overhauling and setting some standards at the federal level. You have another party—the Republican Party which wants to do this at a state-by-state level, and you know those two things are incompatible. So I don’t see any room for the two parties to compromise even though there are these issues, where out in the country there’s a lot of agreement.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW