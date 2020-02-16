NJ FedEx driver picks up, folds fallen American flag: 'You have to do something whether people are watching or not'

A New Jersey FedEx driver who picked up and folded an American flag that he spotted on the ground as he was driving by appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday and said when it comes to the American flag, “You have to do something whether people are watching or not.”

Chris Oslovich’s simple act of patriotism was caught on a Ring camera at a Freehold, N.J., home and the homeowner, Rick Guerino Jr., said he got an alert from his Ring doorbell camera that someone was near his home and that is when he caught the FedEx driver in action, Fox 35 News reported.

He posted the video on Facebook, where it has been shared nearly 6,000 times.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, Oslovich, who wasn’t even delivering a package to the home where he noticed the flag on the ground, said he stopped to pick it up because “when you see the flag on the ground, that’s a sign of disrespect.”

“The flag should never be desecrated like that so you have to stop, you have to do something whether people are watching or not,” he continued.

He also acknowledged that, “Usually when you see something that you know isn’t right, some people just think nothing of it, somebody else would do it and they just keep on going by.”

In this case, especially because the item on the ground was an American flag, he said he just had to do something.

Guerino reportedly said that as he watched the footage, he saw the FedEx driver pick up his American flag from his front yard after the pole had been knocked down in the heavy wind. Guerino, who put the flag pole up after 9/11, said he then saw the employee unhook the flag from the pole, fold it up the proper way, and place it on Guerino’s porch, Fox 35 reported.

“I really appreciated what he did, his patriotism,” Guerino reportedly said. “You don’t see things like that anymore.”

Oslovich’s father was a 9/11 first responder. Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Oslovich said that he is considering going into law enforcement as well.

When host Pete Hegseth asked Oslovich if he had his father and men like him in mind when he stopped to fold the flag he answered, “They’re the people that I look up to and I always have.”

When asked how he learned to fold the flag, Oslovich said, “It just felt natural to do it.”

He added that he also “thought about the first time I have ever done it, just watching flag-folding ceremonies or even the flag that my father has, which is folded.”

“So I guess from that original experience it was just locked away in my head,” he continued.

Guerino reportedly was able to get in contact with Oslovich and thanked him. He said they plan on having dinner together soon, according to Fox 35.