Nina Jankowicz: I would have been balanced in Disinfo Board role, GOP criticism threatened ‘national security’

Former executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board Nina Jankowicz insisted in a new interview that she would have checked her politics "at the door" of her job and that criticism of her was a threat to "national security."

Jankowicz has been doing the media rounds since the Disinformation Governance Board was put on "pause" after widespread backlash to her and the board itself. She had a history of promoting multiple debunked theories, including that former President Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election and that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian disinformation operation.

Jankowicz insisted to CBS News on Thursday that such criticisms and attacks were overblown and that she had committed to keeping her political views separate from her job at the head of the DHS’ new project.

"Well, I have to say that there are 250,000 employees at the Department of Homeland Security, I was one of them, we all have different political inclinations and we all checked them at the door," she said.

She added, "As a political appointee, I was also subject to the Hatch Act, which limits my political activity and that’s something I took extremely seriously."

"I went there to protect those rights and serve the country of all Americans, regardless of political inclination," she said.

She accused Republicans of trying to "decontextualize a couple of tweets" in a career she called marked by reasonableness and bipartisanship.

"So I would point to those parts of my CV and my resume and not these tweets and parts of my personal life that have been picked on in this childish game in order to endanger our national security. That’s what’s going on here," she said.