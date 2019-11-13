Nikki Haley slams Democrats over Trump impeachment inquiry: 'Let the people decide' next year

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley advised Democrats Wednesday to let America's voters decide on President Trump's future in the White House rather than pursuing impeachment.

Haley said on "The Story" that the American people would rather see substantive legislation on more pressing issues like trade, illegal immigration and the federal budget.

"The bottom line is, I think this is a distraction from what the American people really care about," she said. "They want to see jobs, the economy -- all of those things focused on and the U.S.-Mexico-Canadian trade agreement [USMCA] needs to get done. The country's being divided on illegal immigration -- they need to get in there and debate that.

"The thing that bothers me about the impeachment is we're less than a year away from an election," Haley added. "Let the people decide."

Haley characterized the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the centerpiece of impeachment proceedings as a regular conversation between two heads of state.

She said it is "not a secret" that Trump asked about the Kiev government potentially investigating the Bidens, but added that Trump continues to deny any threat was made to Ukraine, including in regard to withholding aid.

The former South Carolina governor added that the president appears to rightfully be resentful of how he has been treated by Congress.

"He's been in one investigation after another, yet the other side has not been investigated, and I think it just kind of burns him a bit," she said.

In addition, Haley responded to repeated rumors she could supplant Vice President Mike Pence on Trump's 2020 reelection ticket.

Responding specifically to Steve Schmidt -- a campaign strategist and MSNBC pundit who has worked for the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger -- Haley said a running mate switch is "not gonna happen and accused Schmidt and others of trying to "create excuses" for the fact she is a woman with a good working relationship with Trump.

Haley said Pence, a former Indiana governor and U.S. congressman, has done good work and that he and the president are "strong together."

On MSNBC, Schmidt claimed Trump wants to "dump" Pence in favor of Haley, and said that there is an "overwhelming chance" that comes to fruition.

"[Trump] has an enormous problem with women -- suburban women particularly," he said.