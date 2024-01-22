Nikki Haley says Trump feels 'threatened' and is lashing out, believes she'll pick up DeSantis voters

Nikki Haley believes she can attract some of Gov. Ron DeSantis' supporters even though the Florida Republican endorsed former President Trump after withdrawing from the race for the GOP nomination.

"I think his supporters are up for grabs," the former U.N. ambassador told Steve Doocy in an exclusive "Fox & Friends" interview that aired Monday.

"Think about it. His supporters love America and they wanted a new generational leader. We give them that."

FOX NEWS CHANNEL TO PRESENT SPECIAL LIVE COVERAGE OF NATION'S FIRST STATE PRIMARY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DeSantis suspended his struggling bid for the nomination on Sunday after coming in second in the Iowa caucuses, leaving Haley as the only alternative to former President Trump left in the race.

Ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, DeSantis failed to reach 10% of the expected vote. Trump, meanwhile, still holds a massive lead over Haley in the race, with many speculating DeSantis' endorsement could lead his supporters to gravitate toward Trump in the Granite State and beyond.

Haley said she "know[s]" she's "getting to" Trump at this point in the race, pointing to his attacks slamming her as a "losing candidate who puts America last."

TRUMP LEAD OVER HALEY EXPANDS IN CLOSING DAYS BEFORE NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

"I know him very well, and the second he feels insecure or the second he feels threatened, he starts lashing out," she said.

"I have said head-to-head, Trump loses to Biden. I win by double digits. This is about how do we win in November? And you know you can't win with Donald Trump. We're going to make sure you win with Nikki Haley."

The former South Carolina governor has support from many independent voters, including some Doocy questioned at campaign events in New Hampshire on Sunday.

"I'm glad to see her here. And I think she's got a really good chance," one said.

TRUMP ADDRESSES ENTHUSIASTIC NEW HAMPSHIRE VOLUNTEERS, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF ‘DESANCTIMONIOUS’ NICKNAME

Another said, as an independent voter, his support for Haley stems from an eagerness to get rid of President Biden while also preventing a second term for Trump.

"I think a lot of people are looking for a change in approach, and they're not comfortable with either major candidate," he said.

Some recognizable names have also thrown their support behind Haley, including New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and popular TV personality and former Manhattan family court judge Judy Sheindlin.

"It's not just the electability that she brings as the presidency, but we win everything up and down the ballot and that's what we want as Republicans. We're tired of losers. We're tired of losing. Nikki brings a winning attitude to the entire team," Sununu said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge Judy hit the campaign trail for Haley over the weekend as well, saying she traveled 1,700 miles to say that "this is the person who has to lead our country in 2024."

"Everybody knows the judge speaks hard truth. She always has. She's known for speaking her mind, and I'm thrilled that she's going to do that for us," Haley said of the endorsement.