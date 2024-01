Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News Channel will be on the ground in New Hampshire throughout with special coverage of the nation’s first state primary.

Many of Fox News’ programs will broadcast live from Bedford, New Hampshire, throughout the day on Monday leading up to "Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary," co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, at 10 p.m. ET.

The two-hour "Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary" special will feature additional insight from "The Five" co-host Dana Perino, chief political analyst Brit Hume, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy, FOX Business Network’s Charles Payne and contributor Kellyanne Conway.

"America’s Newsroom" co-anchor Bill Hemmer will analyze results in real-time on the electronic "Bill-board" throughout the evening, and "America Reports" co-anchor Sandra Smith will present Fox News Voter Analysis to showcase results from the primary election.

"FOX & Friends" will kick things off with Lawrence Jones broadcasting live from a Bedford diner.

"America’s Newsroom," "The Faulkner Focus" with Harris Faulkner, "Outnumbered," "The Story with Martha MacCallum," "The Five," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "Jesse Watters Primetime" "and "Hannity" will broadcast from the Bedford Village Inn.

Special programming will continue with Trace Gallagher, who will anchor a New Hampshire primary edition of "FOX News @ Night" from 12-2 a.m. ET. An extended edition of "Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary" co-anchored by Gillian Turner and Mike Emanuel will begin at 2 a.m. ET.

Additional contributions in the Granite State will be made by "The Five" co-host Jessica Tarlov, "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany, FNC senior political analyst Juan Williams, FOX News Radio’s Guy Benson and contributors Katie Pavlich and Marc Thiessen.

Neil Cavuto already kicked off coverage from New Hampshire on Saturday with "CAVUTO Live," and Shannon Bream will anchor "FOX News Sunday" from Bedford. On Sunday night, "Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary" co-anchored by John Roberts and Sandra Smith will examine the nation’s first primary state.

Fox News will also offer live reports throughout New Hampshire and updates from candidate headquarters during the primary from correspondents Bryan Llenas, Alexis McAdams and Madison Alworth.

Many programs will broadcast from New Hampshire on Tuesday and Wednesday, too.

