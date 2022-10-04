Nikki Haley: This all falls on Biden and it's unthinkable what he's allowing to happen

Former U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley sounded off on how President Biden has allowed the border crisis to become so dire that now every state is at the same risk as border states on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NIKKI HALEY: The U.N. is useless, we know that. But at the end of the day, this all falls on Biden, and it's unthinkable what he's allowing to have happen. And I will tell you, when we win in November, the House and Senate — the first bill they need to put on his desk — has to be something related to the border. They've got to make him do something. This is abusive on so many levels.

JESSE WATTERS: DEMOCRATS VIEW ILLEGAL MIGRANTS AS SERVANTS

Every state is now a border state. We're seeing it in our schools. We're seeing it in our hospitals. You're seeing at trafficking, and pressure's on law enforcement is just wrong.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: