Nike CEO pressed on not addressing Chinese human rights abuses: 'China is a very important market for us'

Nike CEO John Donahoe appeared to defend the company's progressive "values" in a new interview, while dodging a question about its business with China amid the ruling Communist Party's human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

In a Thursday interview on CNBC, host Sara Eisen asked whether Nike has to "sacrifice its values" to continue doing business in China, given its reported horrific treatment of Uighur Muslims, Hong Kong citizens and journalists, and charges it covered up the true origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not at all," Donahoe replied. "We connect to consumers in markets all over the world -- so I could, say, go into any country around the world and see that consumers in that market consider Nike a brand in that market for them."

Donahoe remarked the company continues to take a "long-term view with China" and will continue to invest in China while also operating a "very responsible global supply chain."

Donahoe went on to assert that Nike has been "globally successful" by operating "very aligned with our values – always have been – always will, including throughout our entire supply chain."

Eisen went on to ask the CEO about Nike's relationship with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and progressive activist, who popularized protesting the national anthem.

"Colin is an important influencer, obviously an extraordinary athlete, and valued partner," Donahoe replied. "So yeah, we continue to view Colin to be one of our very many valued partners."

The company's continued commercial investments in China, however, continue to contrast with its support for social justice campaigns stateside.

As HotAir noted, Nike hashtagged a 2020 video ad supporting voting rights activism with "YouCantStopOurVoice" – despite the fact such activism is prohibited in China. Nike's Twitter feed bio currently consists of the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #StopAsianHate.

"No doubt if CEO Donahoe had been asked about BLM or attacks on Asian people or any number of other hot button issues here in the US, he would have had a lot to say about corporate responsibility and leading by example. But when he’s asked about human rights in China all we get is a mish-mash of anodyne statements about their long history and continued investment. You definitely don’t see any messages like the one above about freedom in Hong Kong or reeducation camps in Xinjiang," John Sexton wrote for HotAir.

The company previously issued a statement declaring it verifiably does not source materials from the "Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)" as part of what it said is a commitment to "ethical and responsible manufacturing."

