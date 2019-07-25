Nigel Farage: Left wants to invalidate Trump's election and Brexit, but 'they're losing'

Brexit leader Nigel Farage said Thursday that allegations of his involvement in Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election are "unbelievable."

“The whole thing is unbelievable. If you think about it, democracy only works if you have the principle of losers consent: you lose an election, you don’t like it, but you say next time around we’re going to win," Farage told "Fox & Friends."

He responded to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony in front of two House committees on Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Mueller was grilled by lawmakers regarding his report of a two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“What we had in 2016, with Brexit and Trump, was the establishment refusing to accept the results. That’s why Mueller was on Capitol Hill yesterday, that’s why newspaper articles are still being written about me. Hillary Clinton publicly said ‘Nigel Farage is funded by the Russians,'” he said.

The European parliament member went on to say, “The story was that I’d run memory sticks from Donald Trump straight to Jullian Assange, I mean you just couldn’t make this stuff up. There is no basis of evidence whatsoever, they just can’t accept Brexit, they can’t accept President Trump, they spent three years now trying to invalidate the results, but as you saw yesterday, they are losing”.

Regarding the election of new Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Farage said he will work with Johnson to carry on the Brexit.

“What Boris needs to do is to call a general election, do an election deal with me and together, we wouldn’t just get Brexit, we’d smash Jeremy Corbin and socialism too, so there is a prize here if we can get this right,” he said.

Johnson officially became Prime Minister after meeting Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. He promised to form a “cabinet for modern Britain” with the primary objective to deliver Brexit.

In his first speech that occurred on the steps of Downing Street, Johnson envisioned Britain and his administration “cracking” the Brexit conundrum and tapping the full potential of the country.

Johnson gave a message to the European Union that while he will negotiate a deal on Brexit, he will prepare for a potential no-deal fallout out of “common sense.”

Farage said Johnson is saying all the right things so far but cautioned that previous British conservative leaders have failed to deliver on their promises.