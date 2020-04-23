NFL quarterback sends message of hope during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Carson Wentz, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, joined Fox Nation's "Bible Study: Messages of Hope" to share the verses of scripture that he finds helpful during troubling times.

"One of my favorite Bible verses is Proverbs 3, 5 and 6 and it says, 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to him and he will make your path straight.'

"The reason I love that verse so much is it just reminds me that God is in control," continued Wentz.

"When we don't know what's going on, when we can't see the future or there's just so much unexpected and so many things around is happening all we have to do is submit it to him.

"Because God is a perfect God. He knows exactly what's going on at all times. He is seated on that throne 24/7. He always is and always will be on that throne. And all we have to do is submit and give our burdens over to him."

Wentz was drafted by the Eagles in the first round with the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

To hear messages of hope from Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham, Living Proof Ministries’s Beth Moore, Fox News’ Shannon Bream, Rachel Campos Duffy and others, go to Fox Nation and watch “Bible Study: Messages of Hope.”

Fox Nation also has multiple shows, documentaries and movies that focus on faith and religious education, including a collection of the sermons of evangelist Billy Graham, a virtual pilgrimage to the Holy Land and the hit 2004 movie, "The Passion of the Christ."

In the four-part Fox Nation series, "Holy Week," Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth explores the story of Jesus and the principals of the Christian faith by visiting ancient landmarks in and around Jerusalem and by examining the art and architect that remains today.

And in Fox Nation's "Bible Quarantine" series, evangelist and PULSE founder Nick Hall and his guests offer guidance on how to stay spiritually healthy during the coronavirus outbreak and beyond.

