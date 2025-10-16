Expand / Collapse search
Newt Gingrich sees nationwide shift to GOP as voters flee 'crazy' Democratic Party

Trump ally points to Virginia attorney general race as example of Democratic problems

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses the scale of change the Trump administration is pulling off on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed Democrats as the "party of weirdness," telling Fox News’ Jesse Watters that their increasingly leftward shift is driving voters across the country toward the GOP.

"We're seeing this shift all across the country," Gingrich said on Wednesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Partly, they like Trump, but even more powerfully, they really are getting sick of the Democrats being a party of weirdness."

YOUNGKIN SLAMS DEMOCRATS' 'LACK OF COURAGE' FOR BACKING CANDIDATE WHO TEXTED ABOUT SHOOTING GOP SPEAKER

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaking at the 2024 RNC

Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House, speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 17, 2024. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The former House speaker and Trump ally highlighted the Virginia attorney general's race between Democrat Jay Jones and Republican incumbent Jason Miyares as an example.

The race has caught national attention since violent text messages from Jones resurfaced, envisioning the murder of a Republican lawmaker and his young "fascist" children.

Jones' fellow party members have been criticized for being reluctant to demand that he drop out of the race. However, many Democrats, including Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, did release statements condemning the messages.

SANDERS, DEM LEADERS DODGE QUESTIONS ON VIRGINIA CANDIDATE WHO JOKED ABOUT SHOOTING GOP LAWMAKER

Democrat Jay Jones is pictured with Republican Jason Miyares

Virginia attorney general candidates Jay Jones, left, and Jason Miyares, right. ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (left); Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images (right))

"That is a party which is sick," Gingrich said of the saga, calling out a larger refusal to take action regarding Jones' candidacy.  

"I think what you have is a sense that these people are really increasingly crazy and increasingly incompetent, and that is shifting people towards the Republican Party, I think, in a very big way."

The former House speaker went a step further, claiming the Democrats are no longer a unified party, but a fractured coalition torn between chaos and reason.

"I don't think there’s any such thing as the Democrats," Gingrich said. "You have groups of left-wing cuckoos, and then you have a handful of rational people."

He argued that the divide has left party leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries "trapped in a Brooklyn bubble," unable to see that voters nationwide are turning away from their message.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

