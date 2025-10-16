Newt Gingrich sees nationwide shift to GOP as voters flee 'crazy' Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed Democrats as the "party of weirdness," telling Fox News’ Jesse Watters that their increasingly leftward shift is driving voters across the country toward the GOP.

"We're seeing this shift all across the country," Gingrich said on Wednesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Partly, they like Trump, but even more powerfully, they really are getting sick of the Democrats being a party of weirdness."

The former House speaker and Trump ally highlighted the Virginia attorney general's race between Democrat Jay Jones and Republican incumbent Jason Miyares as an example.

The race has caught national attention since violent text messages from Jones resurfaced, envisioning the murder of a Republican lawmaker and his young "fascist" children.

Jones' fellow party members have been criticized for being reluctant to demand that he drop out of the race. However, many Democrats, including Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, did release statements condemning the messages.

"That is a party which is sick," Gingrich said of the saga, calling out a larger refusal to take action regarding Jones' candidacy.

"I think what you have is a sense that these people are really increasingly crazy and increasingly incompetent, and that is shifting people towards the Republican Party, I think, in a very big way."

The former House speaker went a step further, claiming the Democrats are no longer a unified party, but a fractured coalition torn between chaos and reason.

"I don't think there’s any such thing as the Democrats," Gingrich said. "You have groups of left-wing cuckoos, and then you have a handful of rational people."

He argued that the divide has left party leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries "trapped in a Brooklyn bubble," unable to see that voters nationwide are turning away from their message.