McCarthy blasts Pelosi for 'showcasing her gourmet ice cream' while funds for small business program ran out

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Thursday for holding up the replenishment of the Small Business Administration's (SBA) now-empty fund for loans to businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are not in a stalemate on the Republican side," McCarthy told "Bill Hemmer Reports". "The only problem here is Democrats are denying the ability for small businesses to get their loans from the SBA to pay their employees.

"We've got the Speaker being on late-night TV, more [interested in] showcasing her gourmet ice cream than securing the funding," he added.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

McCarthy was referencing Pelosi's appearance via livestream on CBS' "Late Late Show" Monday, during which she showed host James Corden her ice cream collection while standing in front of a high-end, expensive refrigerator.

The speaker has since been roundly criticized for showing off her wares while people continue to be laid off and furloughed. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats last week rejected a request by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to give unanimous consent to legislation that would have added $250 billion to the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program.

Democrats say any legislation to fund the small business program should also provide aid to hospitals and local governments.

"We now ran out of money, $350 billion. More than 1.6 million small businesses out of 5,000 banks got this loan. But as of today, we ran out of money and now we are in jeopardy of all the other loans that are in there because we requested last week to move it," McCarthy continued. "Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said no.

"She is the only thing holding it up. She sent an individual to the floor of the Senate to object," he added. "Had they not objected, this would have passed [with] unanimous consent. The Democrats are objecting.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Now we are up to 22 million Americans [unemployed] and Nancy Pelosi is spending the time behind a very expensive refrigerator bragging about her gourmet ice cream."