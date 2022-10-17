Expand / Collapse search
Newt Gingrich: It's now very clear FBI leaders went 'crazy' to protect Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich on the charges against Igor Danchenko including false statements made to the FBI

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss why he thinks the Igor Danchenko trial is showing that the leadership of the FBI went "crazy" trying to undermine former President Trump and protect Democrats like Hillary Clinton and President Biden's son, Hunter. 

DANCHENKO TRIAL: DEM OPERATIVE ADMITS HE LIED ABOUT SOURCE OF MANAFORT, LEWANDOWSKI INFO INCLUDED IN DOSSIER

NEWT GINGRICH: I don't know what will happen in a jury trial like that, but I think it's very clear from the evidence that's been unearthed that the FBI at the very top had gone crazy. They were doing things that I mean, how can you go out and actively try to undermine the President of the United States the way they did? Just as they went out to protect Hillary Clinton and they've gone out to protect Hunter Biden. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Executive Producer Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks on stage during "Below The Belt" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 24, 2022 in New York City.  ((Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images))

This is the most corrupt FBI leadership in American history. And there's going to have to be a commission or something to look at it, and potentially it's going to have to be broken up into two or three different agencies. This is really serious stuff because these guys have the power to put you in jail. So it's not politics. This is the criminal justice system and it was clearly perverted by the last two FBI directors.

