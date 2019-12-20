Newt Gingrich: Nancy Pelosi looks 'foolish' holding up impeachment process

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's temporary hold on two articles of impeachment is "absurd" and that she looks "foolish."

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Gingrich explained that Pelosi, D-Calif., is in a "world that's out of control."

'LAUGHABLE' FOR PELOSI TO TRY TO TELL MITCH MCCONNELL HOW TO RUN THE SENATE

"Why would you start a fight in the House knowing you are going to lose control of it to the people who are very capable of making you look very foolish?" he asked. "And yet, that's the dance they began."

Gingrich predicted that an impeachment trial would eventually make it to the Senate, said the question to ask is "how long Nancy Pelosi can take being sort of ridiculed and looking silly?"

He said that, with every passing day, "Pelosi is going to look sillier and sillier. The Democrats in the House are going to look more and more narrowly political and partisan. And frankly, that's not a very good place to be."

Gingrich told Smith that Pelosi can't negotiate with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, who he calls "one of the most formidable leaders in the history of the Senate."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"She has no leverage over him at all," he said.

"So, you know, I think McConnell's perfectly happy to let the Democrats in the House be stupid, and he's not going to deal with them, he's not going to talk to them," Gingrich explained. "He's just going to say 'when you guys get done and you are tired of being ridiculed, send me the impeachment. Until then, I'm not going to pay any attention.'"