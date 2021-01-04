Gingrich: Media, Big Tech election manipulation most ‘corrupt, scandalous’ action in American history

The mainstream media and Big Tech’s role in manipulating the 2020 presidential election may be the biggest scandal in U.S. history, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued on "Hannity" Monday night.

"It's really an attack on the very integrity of the American system," Gingrich told host Sean Hannity.

According to Gingrich, the mainstream media obviously refrained from publishing stories that could have negatively impacted Joe Biden's campaign once it became clear he would be the Democratic nominee. Meanwhile, social media companies sought to restrict the circulation of unflattering stories about the Democratic nominee.

Turning to Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoffs, Gingrich told Hannity he was confident that enough Republicans would turn out to give the GOP victory in both races.

"This race clearly is winnable and I think that the Republican organization, frankly, is capable of getting more than a million people to the polls tomorrow," he said. "The people who I’ve talked to who are in the operation are very confident that the turnout’s going to be enormous."

"The odds are pretty good and it’s going to be an honest count," he added.