Newt Gingrich: How to hold China accountable for 'lying to the world' about coronavirus

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Monday made clear that the ongoing feud between the United States and China involves a “competition with a dictatorship with no sense of honesty.”

“This was caused by the Chinese dictatorship. They lied about it. The first case was in mid-November and they were lying about it all the way through January,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced Friday that he intends to introduce legislation that would prevent outlets -- like China's Phoenix TV -- from using Canadian or Mexican stations to spread foreign propaganda across U.S. airwaves.

The move comes as the U.S. has criticized the Chinese government for its role in spreading disinformation about the coronavirus, which is thought to have originated in a lab in Wuhan. Cruz's office specifically mentioned Phoenix TV, which is reportedly using a Mexican broadcast tower to transmit Chinese propaganda into the U.S.

According to a press release, this particular legislation would amend communications law in a way that would preclude the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from granting licenses to "broadcast applicants who intend to change the language of the station they are purchasing, unless the FCC can certify that the programming of the station will never be influenced by a foreign government or governing party."

Gingrich said that since China cannot be trusted, the United States has to design a strategy that recognizes the reality of the relationship with Beijing. Gingrich proposed allowing Americans to file lawsuits against the Chinese dictatorship.

“If every single person had set the standard in the U.S. and then encouraged the rest of the world that people died, this is China’s fault, they ought to sue the Chinese to get the money. Two, I think we should seriously consider basically putting all of the debt and all of the Chinese assets in escrow so that they will pay these things," he said.

