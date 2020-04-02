Newt Gingrich: 'You can't take anything the Chinese dictatorship says at face value'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Thursday weighed in on China’s propaganda campaign and other actions they have taken to expand dominance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are Chinese doctors in Italy, Chinese doctors in Spain. The Chinese are shipping medical goods all over the planet. They have a propaganda campaign up, blaming the United States and saying [the coronavirus] may have actually been brought to China by the American military,” Gingrich told “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

China is pushing back on claims it purposely falsified the number of people infected with coronavirus and said of the 12,500 people who died during the country's first mandatory lockdown, 10,000 did so of other causes.

"We didn't conceal death figures, and the numbers are accurate," Lu Shaye, Chinese ambassador to France, said Wednesday.

Gingrich said that China has a propaganda campaign up and running, praising Xi Jinping as a “hero” who wants to help the whole world. He said nothing that the Communist dictatorship says can be taken at face value.

Gingrich went on to say, “I think we have to recognize that these folks want to dominate the planet. They have a very deep commitment to it. They regard us as, in the long run, the country that they ultimately have to defeat and I think you have to start there and work backward.”

Gingrich said that it is “harder to get people to pay attention” to China’s efforts due to the current coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken to figure out how to relaunch the economy.

In a classified report released to the White House, three U.S. intelligence officers concluded that China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, underreporting both total cases and fatalities from the disease.

Bloomberg, which first wrote about the report, cited the officers who they said they alerted the White House last week to Beijing's misleading numbers. Two of the three sources called the numbers flat-out fake.