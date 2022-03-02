Newt Gingrich: Biden's State of the Union remarks ‘really frightening’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted Wednesday to President Biden's State of the Union address during a Wednesday appearance on "America's Newsroom." Gingrich said Biden announcing the release of 30 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will do nothing to bring down gas prices.

NEWT GINGRICH: We don’t have a strategy. I thought it was really frightening after I watched the whole [State of the Union] and thought about it for a while because either he knows he’s lying, and so he goes and gives a speech the whole world's watching in the middle of a war, he gives it anyway knowing it’s a lie. Or he doesn’t know he’s lying which may be even more frightening. He may believe this stuff.

