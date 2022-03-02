Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Newt Gingrich: Biden's State of the Union remarks ‘really frightening’

The former House speaker worries Biden is unaware of the 'lies' in SOTU speech

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Newt Gingrich: Biden’s State of the Union remarks were ‘really frightening’ Video

Newt Gingrich: Biden’s State of the Union remarks were ‘really frightening’

The former speaker of the House discusses President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted Wednesday to President Biden's State of the Union address during a Wednesday appearance on "America's Newsroom." Gingrich said Biden announcing the release of 30 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will do nothing to bring down gas prices.

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION REPORT CARD: EXPERTS GIVE THEIR GRADES

NEWT GINGRICH: We don’t have a strategy. I thought it was really frightening after I watched the whole [State of the Union] and thought about it for a while because either he knows he’s lying, and so he goes and gives a speech the whole world's watching in the middle of a war, he gives it anyway knowing it’s a lie. Or he doesn’t know he’s lying which may be even more frightening. He may believe this stuff. 

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT WITH NEWT GINGRICH BELOW

Newt Gingrich: Biden is ‘literally paying’ Russia’s bill to fight Ukraine Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.