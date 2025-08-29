News anchor dies of heart attack at age 42 soon after starting new Mississippi TV job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A news anchor who had just recently started a new job at a Mississippi-based TV news station died suddenly of a heart attack.

Celeste Wilson was only 42 years old, according to the "Today" show.

"We have some very sad news tonight about one of our own," WAPT anchor Troy Johnson said on the air this week.

"Our colleague Celeste Wilson, who recently joined 16 WAPT as our weekend anchor, died from a heart attack," co-anchor Megan West said. "Celeste had only been with us here at 16 WAPT for a short time, but we were already touched by her professionalism, her warmth and her dedication to the work of journalism."

Wilson started her career at a CBS affiliate in Monroe, Louisiana, before eventually arriving at the Jackson, Mississippi, ABC affiliate.

Wilson was a native of Louisiana and graduated from Northwestern State University before getting a master’s degree at Arizona State University, her news anchor profile, which remains on the station’s website, said.

"While she has held various roles throughout her professional career, her passion for journalism and storytelling drove her to pursue a path in Broadcast Journalism," the profile said.

Before joining WAPT, she worked at several other stations, including PBS.

"With a strong commitment to faith, family, community, and deep Mississippi ties, Celeste is excited to explore Jackson and share Mississippi’s stories," the profile concluded.

A story on Wilson’s death on the news station’s website added: "All of us here at 16 WAPT are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and our thoughts are with Celeste’s family and friends."