New Yorker reveals how group of citizens took down migrant suspected of raping 13-year-old

A New York City man is speaking out after he and a group of friends helped take down a migrant who was suspected of raping a 13-year-old girl in broad daylight.

"Everybody in the community is pretty happy that we did this because around there there's a lot of things going on, so they feel more safe," Daniel Ramos said on "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

"We are just trying to keep the community safe," he told hosts Sandra Smith and Bill Hemmer.

VIDEO SHOWS NYPD DRAG ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RAPE SUSPECT FROM HIDING UNDER CAR AFTER CITIZEN'S ARREST

25-year-old Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi was arrested this week by the NYPD after a group of community Good Samaritans, including Ramos, cornered him and made a citizen's arrest.

The district attorney said Inga-Landi has since confessed to raping the girl and recording it after kidnapping her and another 13-year-old boy.

Ramos said Inga-Landi was a frequent visitor at a store near where the Queens resident and other friends would hang out. Once he heard about the incident, Ramos said he "put two and two together" and his group started planning how they could catch him.

"As soon as I left from work, I went straight over there. And when I got there, maybe like 20 minutes after I got there, he came," Ramos explained.

‘JUST THE BEGINNING’: TRUMP WARNS ‘BIDEN MIGRANT’ CRISIS TO GET FAR WORSE AFTER NY CHILD RAPE

"When he came to the store, my friend Jeffrey and Angela, they both came in, they saw him when he went to the store. They're the ones that took him out of the store. They tried to apprehend them in the store, and then we just caught him outside."

Police said as many as 10 residents helped detain Inga-Landi until they arrived. Cops then dragged him out from under a car where he was hiding.

"He tried to say ‘let me explain,’ but we weren't trying to hear any of it. There was nothing really to explain," Ramos said.

"What he did was horrible. And he did that to a 13-year-old, innocent little girl. So we don't condone that."

Inga-Landi faces a slew of charges, including rape, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

"I got two daughters, so I don't play that when it comes to like, kids in general, especially doing something like that to kids, innocent kids. It's sick for somebody to even do that," Ramos said.

Inga-Landi did not enter a plea at his arraignment Wednesday. The judge ordered him remanded without bail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Michael Rutz contributed to this report.