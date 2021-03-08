New York Times editorial board silent on Cuomo allegations after fixating on Kavanaugh claims

When Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused then-Supreme Court Associate nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in September 2018, the left-leaning New York Times editorial board rushed to cover the story, demanding answers as Kavanaugh's career hung in the balance.

In the days and weeks since multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the paper's edit board has fallen silent on the matter, even after an image posted on social media by one alleged victim and a nationally televised interview with another supported their claims.

A succession of women have come forward alleging Cuomo sexually harassed or made inappropriate advances toward them after former aide Lindsey Boylan brought allegations against the Democrat in late February.

The Times editorial board, which published multiple columns responding to Ford's claim that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her at a high school party more than three decades earlier, has yet to mention the allegations against Cuomo, focusing their March columns instead on Big Tech overreach and the state of affairs in Libya.

ANDREW CUOMO'S ACCUSERS: WOMEN WHO HAVE MADE CLAIMS AGAINST THE NEW YORK GOVERNOR

In a September 2018 piece headlined "Why America Needs to Hear Brett Kavanaugh’s Accuser," the editorial board wrote:

"As in the case of so many he-said/she-said scenarios, there’s much we don’t know and probably never will with certainty. But there are two things we do know.

"First, there is no upside for women who come forward with stories of sexual harassment or assault, especially when the accused is a famous or powerful man. It doesn’t matter how credible the story is. Simply by telling it, a woman can expect to be pilloried in the press and suffer far worse on social media, if not in real life."

The paper went on to explain that Ford "has not given the public any reason to doubt her credibility," arguing that the same can’t be said of Judge Kavanaugh, "who has given misleading or inaccurate testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee over the years."

By the board's own metric, Cuomo's denial of the assault allegations, which coincide with an investigation into his administration for allegedly intentional concealment of the numbers of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes --holds less weight than the claims of his accusers, but the Grey Lady maintains their silence on the issue.

In a subsequent column headlined "Brett Kavanaugh, America Needs Answers Today," the paper detailed "a horrific unfairness" felt by untold numbers of American girls and women "who have had their lives 'derailed' by sexual abuse, to use the term of one of Judge Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, while the boys and men who abused them — maturing, telling themselves they’ve set aside boyish ways, eliding, avoiding, forgetting — chugged along toward successful careers and public acclaim."

In an October 2018 column titled "How Brett Kavanaugh Failed," the editorial board urged the Senate to vote against his confirmation, arguing that he provided misleading answers under oath during the hearings. "If Judge Kavanaugh will lie about small things, won’t he lie about big ones as well?" they asked, pointing to Ford's allegations.

The paper was later forced to issue an apology in 2019 after they deleted an "offensive" Twitter message promoting a Times article that graphically described an obscene act Kavanaugh was accused of having done during his college years. Critics scolded the paper for writing at the time that the sexual act "may seem like harmless fun."

As Cuomo tries to navigate multiple scandals and a federal probe over the nursing home scandal, critics are wondering when, if ever, the mounting sexual harassment claims, the governor's repeated denials, and his tainted record with the truth will be examined by the Times editorial team.