New York school gives children 'Black Lives Matter' coloring book that promotes trans affirmation: Report

Children at a New York City school were reportedly given a "Black Lives Matter" coloring book that promotes the far-left group's various principles, including transgender affirmation.

The Free Press reported Thursday that students from kindergarten through fifth grade attending Brooklyn's PS 321 William Penn were given copies of "What We Believe: A Black Lives Matter Principles Activity Book" as part of Black History Month.

"The book uses drawings and worksheets to promote the 13 tenets of the Black Lives Matter movement, under titles like ‘Queer Affirming,’ ‘Transgender Affirming,’ and ‘Restorative Justice,’" The Free Press reported.

According to The Free Press, the book, created by Black Lives Matter at School, lists Black Lives Matter's "national demands." Among them are "hire more black teachers" and "fund counselors not cops."

A preview page of the book on Amazon says the principles "show ways we can use new systems, like restorative justice and Black villages, instead of old systems, like the police and neighborhoods that make it hard for Black people to create community."

Under the book's "Transgender Affirming" section, it "instructs students to read the book ‘When Aidan Became a Brother’ about a girl who transitions to a boy, and then answer questions on a worksheet like, ‘How do you feel when someone tells you what you can or can’t do based on your gender?'" according to The Free Press report.

Another preview page says, "We make space for transgender people to participate and lead. We know that cisgender (not trans) people in our society have privilege, and we want to uplift trans people, especially black trans women who often experience violence."

One parent of a fourth grader, whose grandparents The Free Press says fled from communist China, took issue with the coloring book's use of the word "comrade."

"Using the word comrades comes from Communist times," the parent told The Free Press. "They are using words that I don’t think are appropriate for elementary school."

The parent reportedly only learned of the coloring book last week because her daughter was forced to learn remotely due to a snow day, telling The Free Press, "This is classwork, not homework."

"If it weren’t for the snow, we wouldn’t have known," the parent said.

Another parent, whose family fled from the Soviet Union, similarly said the text from the coloring book reminds her "of the songs we were made to sing as elementary school children. ‘Dismantling’ and ‘comrade’ and everything—it really reminds me of the word salad that was a part of those songs."

The parent compared Black Lives Matter to communism, telling The Free Press, "same salad, different dressing."

PS 321 William Penn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.