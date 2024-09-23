'The View' calls out 'conflict of interest' in NY Mag reporter's 'personal relationship' with RFK Jr.

"The View" co-hosts called out a "conflict of interest" in New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi's reported "personal relationship" with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Monday, suggesting that the young journalist had "a lot more to lose."

"It was unethical, and it, kind of, now puts all her writings in a different perspective. And they’re going through them with a fine tooth comb to see if they see any conflict of interest. That’s the issue that she was covering. The issue here is conflict of interest. That she was covering the presidential campaign while writing pieces. And the question is, because she was having this relationship, is there a conflict of interest," co-host Ana Navarro said.

New York Magazine placed reporter Olivia Nuzzi on leave on Thursday after an internal probe found "she had engaged in a personal relationship" with a person later identified as RFK Jr.

"He’s had a long, long record of philandering for many decades. His wife knows it and seems to be okay with it. So, like, what are the consequences for him?," Navarro said of RFK Jr.

"The truth is, Olivia, who I also know and think is extremely talented, had a lot more to lose in this. And she is losing it. You know, the magazine right now is conducting a review and an investigation of the situation," Navarro added.

The other co-hosts heaped praise on Nuzzi's journalism as well. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin blamed sexism for the attention Nuzzi was getting over the scandal.

"She’s considered a world-class journalist. She’s young, but she’s one of the best profile writers. That piece she wrote of RFK was scathing - she didn't pull punches. I agree it blurred ethical lines. I don’t agree with what she did. I think she will acknowledge it and take responsibility, but every time I see a headline that says ‘Olivia Nuzzi scandal,’ no RFK scandal," Griffin said before taking aim at RFK Jr. "It goes back to the sexism we fall into."

She added, "I think that men need to bear a little more responsibility in this."

Co-host Sara Haines said that RFK Jr. was involved in multiple other scandals, and therefore was not shouldering the blame for this one.

"I get the optics problem. This was her beat and she did this," Haines added.

Nuzzi, the magazine’s Washington correspondent, has done several high-profile interviews while covering the presidential election. Among them was Kennedy, who she wrote a feature on late last year.

"Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures," New York Magazine said in a statement.

Nuzzi said on Thursday that she never had a physical relationship with her former reporting subject but did engage in "personal" communications with them. She did not name Kennedy.

A Kennedy spokesperson has denied any sort of physical relationship and said he had only met Nuzzi once.

