New York border farmer overwhelmed by influx of migrants crossing property: I 'absolutely' blame Biden-Harris

Chris Oliver's property in Fort Covington, New York has become an unintended gateway for a stream of illegal immigrants crossing the Canadian border into the United States, leaving him dismayed and wondering if the problem will ever be resolved.

He told "Fox & Friends First" he "absolutely" blames "border czar" Kamala Harris and President Biden for the issue.

"You have no control over it. You don't know who these people are. Not everybody is a good person," Oliver said on Wednesday.

Video footage captured the scene: dozens of migrants crossing his property.

"They've got 13,000 in the last six months… I feel they've caught 50%. That's probably a good reading. It's hard to say how many people actually have come across," he said, elaborating on the urgency of the crisis.

"They had a guy up in Ormstown not too far away from us, get arrested. He was planning an ISIS-style attack in New York City. That was just recently. That same night, I still had people come across my cameras. That should be stopped."

With most attention focused on the massive influx of migrants crossing the southern border, northern border crossers rarely see the national spotlight.

Yet, under the Biden-Harris administration, northern border encounters have climbed over 100,000 each year since 2022, with the number gradually inching closer to 200,000, according to CBP data.

The most staggering jump in numbers came between 2021 (at 19,661) and 2022 (at 109,535).

Oliver stated that the border crossings didn't occur under the Trump administration.

When asked if he thinks things would change under a potential second Trump term, he replied, "I hope so."

"Four years ago, we had hardly any people coming across. It was a rarity. Now it's every night I have people on my trail cameras. Every night it's another group, and it depends on the size. Usually there's two or three and sometimes there's five or six. It all depends.

"And, if you're lurking around in the middle of the night, usually you're up to no good."