Northern border sector gets slammed with more apprehensions than previous 13 years combined

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sector on the northern border has seen more apprehensions in the last fiscal year than the previous 13 years combined.

The Swanton Sector Border sector has seen 15,000 apprehensions in the 10 months of fiscal year 2024, the largest volume ever recorded by the sector, over 14,000 more than was recorded in fiscal year 2021, according to a report on CBS 19.

The sector, which spans 295 miles of the border with Canada and covers all of Vermont and parts of upstate New York and New Hampshire, has seen its numbers of apprehensions in just part of this fiscal year exceed the previous 13 combined, the report notes, adding that illegal migrants from 85 different countries have attempted to illegally cross in the area.

WATCH: RESIDENTS ALONG THE BORDER TRUST TRUMP OVER HARRIS ON BORDER SECURITY

The report comes as illegal immigration continues to be an issue at the top of voters' minds ahead of November’s election, with many polls showing voters have been dissatisfied with the record amount of illegal crossings at the nation’s southern border between 2021 and 2023.

While the southern border has received much of the attention, the report notes that the northern border has also reported a record number of illegal entries and apprehensions so far this fiscal year. In FY 2023, a record number of 190,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S. border, while 162,865 have so far been apprehended at the border with Canada in the current fiscal year.

TEXAS RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY BORDER SECURITY UNDER BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN EXPRESS FEAR OF FUTURE ATTACK

The report also noted that close to 1,100 known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) have attempted to enter the U.S. from Canada between 2021 and 2023, making up a large percentage of the over 1,700 total KSTs that have been apprehended nationwide since FY 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBP and the White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.