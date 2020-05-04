Andy Lack out at NBC News as part of major NBCUniversal shake-up

NBC News chairman Andy Lack will leave the company by the end of the month as part of a major shake-up at Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

Lack “decided to step down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month,” the company said in a statement announcing the organizational restructure that is effective immediately.

The restructured company will pair NBCUniversal’s television networks --including MSNBC, USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen and E! -- with its new streaming service, Peacock, into one division headed by NBCUniversal television and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus.

“This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry,” NBCUniversal chairman Jeff Shell said in a statement. “Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy.”

Telemundo chairman Cesar Conde has been named chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

“Cesar is a well-respected, strategic leader who has succeeded in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013,” Shell said.

Lazarus and Conde will report directly to Shell.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, MSNBC president Phil Griffin and CNBC president Mark Hoffman will now report to Conde.

The moves are Shell’s first major changes to NBCUniversal since he replaced longtime Lack ally Steve Burke as CEO earlier this year.

Lack had managed to keep his job amid laundry list of controversies, including a public feud with Ronan Farrow over the network’s handling of his Harvey Weinstein reporting.

Lazarus will continue to oversee NBC Sports and a new head of Telemundo has not yet been named.