New Jersey GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli confident state will flip red in 2025

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli was the picture of confidence on Friday, predicting victory in November and a Republican majority in the state legislature for the first time in decades.

Speaking with "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy at a diner in Hackensack, N.J., Ciattarelli called the race against Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill a "dead heat."

"We've got 61 days to go. We'll finish strong, and we're going to deliver a win for New Jersey," he said.

He pledged to lower taxes and shrink government in a state known for its high costs.

"I'm going to reduce the size and cost of our state government to afford a tax cut for our individuals and businesses, and with a new school funding formula, we can lower property taxes," he said. "We'll get it done."

Ciattarelli also promised a GOP majority in the legislature, noting the party flipped eight seats when he ran for governor in 2021. That year, he lost by only three points to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in a state that has long been blue but swung to the right in recent years.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey by less than six points in the 2024 presidential election, a drastic shift from when former President Joe Biden won the state by nearly 16 points in 2020.

"Make no mistake, we're going to win a Republican majority this year," Ciattarelli said. "We can flip 13 this year. When we do that, we get something we haven't had in 25 years, a Republican majority in our state legislature."

New Jersey is not a "deep-blue" state when it comes to governor's races, the candidate added, pointing out Republicans have won six of the past 11 gubernatorial elections. Republican Chris Christie won in 2009 and 2013 before Murphy won the past two elections.

"My opponent is Murphy 2.0," Ciattarelli said of Sherrill, adding, "she's not from New Jersey. So I got an idea. How about we elect a Jersey guy?"

Polling shows Ciattarelli has an uphill climb over the next two months, with a new survey showing him down seven points.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sherrill's campaign for comment.