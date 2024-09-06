New 'God's Not Dead' film inspires Christians to make their voices heard at ballot box

A new film in the "God's Not Dead" film franchise encourages Christians not to be afraid to stand up for their beliefs and to exercise their influence in politics.

"God's Not Dead: In God We Trust," coming to theaters September 12, tells the fictional story of a pastor whose faith is tested after he enters a congressional race against a state senator who is hostile to religion.

"In a time of profound political, civil, and spiritual turmoil, Reverend David Hill grapples with the crucial question: Does God still have a place in politics?" the film's synopsis says.

Producer Michael Scott told Fox News Digital that the film explores how faith and politics intersect, while challenging Christians to let their voice be heard even when faced with opposition.

FAITH VOTERS WILL ‘DECIDE THIS ELECTION,' ACCORDING TO PROMINENT GOP MEMBERS

"I think there's been a wave over the last several years, where people have been scared to talk about their faith in public," Scott said.

"There's been this stigma. But I think we're starting to see — people becoming more vocal about sharing their faith, talking about it, saying how it influences them and what it means to them. And I think you see the same thing in the character, David," he continued.

"I think all of us get to a point sometimes where we're beaten down. We're all of these things [David goes through] and we're like, should we just give up? But I think the ones that persevere see the best results. I think God honors that as well," he said.

The film emphasizes how millions of Christians choose not to vote in elections and encourages the faithful to change that trend.

"We should vote for what we stand for," Scott said. "Choose the candidates that best align for you."

"For me, as a Christian, I think we need to do that," he continued. "I always say, let your voice be heard, let your vote be heard. I think it's so important. And I think in today's world, we have such a political divide. I don't believe any one man's going to fix that divide. I think if we put God in the center of that, that's where we can see a difference."

HIT FILMMAKER LAUNCHES STUDIO FOR FAITH AUDIENCES: ‘WE WANT TO FLOOD THE WORLD WITH HOPE’

"‘God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust’ serves as a bold reminder that complacency can erode our liberties, freedom, and faith when we fail to actively defend and uphold them," Scott added in a press release. "If we truly believe in a faithful God who is ‘good all the time,’ we must be willing to speak out and stand firm in our beliefs, even in the face of great risks and opposition."

The film stars David A. R. White as Reverend David Hill. Actors Isaiah Washington, Dean Cain, Samaire Armstrong, Ray Wise, Scott Baio and Charlene Tilton round out the supporting cast, along with guest appearances by Governor Mike Huckabee, Raymond Arroyo, and Grammy Award-Winning band Newsboys.

Audiences can expect to see more films coming out from Great American Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures, the faith-based production company and studio Scott heads, in the coming months.

"Average Joe," a film based on Christian high school football coach Joe Kennedy, who was fired for praying on the field and took his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, will come to theaters in October.

A faith film based on "The Last Supper" is also in the works and slated for release next Easter.