Joe Kennedy is a former U.S. Marine. He coached high school football in Bremerton, Washington. Oral argument in his case were heard on January 25th at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
High school football coach fired for praying
Joe Kennedy is a former U.S. Marine. He coached high school football in Bremerton, Washington. Oral argument in his case were heard on January 25th at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.