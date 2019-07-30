Rick Leventhal on embedding for nine weeks with Marines in Iraq: They're 'the best of the best'

Fox News senior correspondent Rick Leventhal discussed his new Fox Nation documentary "Embedded in Harm's Way" on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday.

In a riveting special available now on Fox Nation, Leventhal and photographer Christian Galdabini sat down for an in-depth conversation about their time in and around Baghdad, embedded with the United States Marine Corps’ 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.

"It was an intense, incredible, challenging experience and it was great to be able to relive it with him," Leventhal said.

Together, they traveled through deserts, ate, slept, and dodged bullets; all the while allowing the public to witness the American invasion of Iraq firsthand.

In the documentary, the men detail their extreme sleep deprivation, lack of hygiene and the many "close calls" they faced regularly -- but call the experience "rewarding" nonetheless.

Acting as a Marine for nine weeks was no easy feat, they explained, and the respect they hold for each one of them has only grown since their time together.

"I walked in with a lot of respect for the military," said Leventhal, "but seeing them, being with them on the front lines...was just an incredible experience."

"These guys are the best of the best, dedicated, hardworking, never complained."

"Being there on the front lines in that gritty, dirty challenging environment was eye-opening at the least," said Leventhal.

