New Christmas content to stream on FOX Nation this holiday season

FOX Nation is keeping spirits bright for the entire winter season by giving the gift of more holiday content!

From "Duck Family Treasure: A Christmas Special," to the original movie, "Christmas with the Foxes," FOX Nation is gifting subscribers with a supplement of feel-good content this holiday season.



AMERICA'S FAVORITE DUCK-HUNTING FAMILY PLANS NEW CHRISTMAS TRADITION



The Robertson family is mixing tradition and treasure hunts with Christmas cheer for a special episode of "Duck Family Treasure."

In "A Duck Family Christmas," brothers Jase and Jep, their Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter Murry Crowe are taking their search for buried treasure to Nashville, Tennessee.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

THE ROBERTSON CLAN IS HUNTING FOR LIFE'S BIGGEST TREASURES IN NEW EPISODES OF ‘DUCK FAMILY TREASURE’

"Now that we're in the Christmas spirit, I've got an idea," Jase said, previewing the FOX Nation special. "So my three kids are all in Nashville. So here's what I want to invite you all to do. Gather up with the kids. All my kids are there. Jep, you bring Jessica and your kids. Murry, Bring Sheila. And we'll just have a Nashville Christmas celebration and we'll start a new tradition - we can treasure hunt in the morning."

Subscribers can learn more about the Robertson clan's wacky Christmas adventures and holiday traditions by watching their new holiday special, which is streaming now.

In FOX Nation's third original holiday film, "Christmas with the Foxes," protagonist Rebecca Fox attends her annual Christmas party to find that her dad is seeing a new woman not even a year following her mother's death.

IN ADVENT AND CHRISTMAS, OUR 'FAITH REALLY COMES INTO FOCUS,' SAYS FOX NEWS' RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY

In her comical efforts to derail the romance during a marathon of Christmas events, she stumbles upon her own unexpected love story.

To learn how this unlikely love story ends, subscribe to FOX Nation today to start streaming the original feel-good holiday film.

Fox News' Benjamin Hall takes a deep dive into the incredible story of World War I's "Christmas Truce," one of the few heartwarming moments that emerged from one of the deadliest wars in modern history.

The "Christmas Truce" of 1914 was a series of widespread and unofficial ceasefires that took place along the Western Front. During the truce, troops stopped fighting and instead sang carols, played football, and more in "No Man's Land."

Benjamin Hall takes a deeper dive into this symbolic moment in U.S. history in the new FOX Nation special, "The Christmas Truce."



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

FOX Nation isn't stopping there with new holiday content – "Christmas with the Knightlys," "The All-American Yule Log," "Christmas in Maple Hills," "Christmas in Big Sky Country," and "A Country Christmas" are all streaming now on the app, in addition to your favorite titles from years past.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Madeline Coggins contributed to this report.