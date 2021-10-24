Expand / Collapse search
Neil Cavuto talks battle with COVID, urges vaccinations: 'Take the political speaking points and toss them'

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
Neil Cavuto's COVID battle Video

Neil Cavuto's COVID battle

Why he credits vaccination for mild case

Fox veteran Neil Cavuto opened up about his current battle with COVID-19 on "MediaBuzz" Sunday, telling host Howard Kurtz how thankful he was that he's been vaccinated and urging skeptics to "toss the political speaking points" and get their shots as well.

Cavuto, host of "Your World with Neil Cavuto," tested positive for the coronavirus last week yet credited his vaccination with having made the battle more bearable. Cavuto was a vulnerable candidate for the virus, having faced cancer in the 1980s, a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 1997 and an open heart surgery in 2016. 

"While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well," Cavuto said in a statement released by Fox News. "Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation."

In his first interview since announcing he'd tested positive for COVID-19, Cavuto shared he had had monoclonal antibody treatment and was "feeling better." He regretted, however, that his wife also contracted the virus.

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

On the debate over vaccinations, Cavuto said he "appreciates" that getting the inoculation is a private decision, but he urged viewers to think of their vulnerable neighbors. He rejected the politicization of the vaccines, noting that it's "not about left or right" because Americans of all stripes are coming down with the illness.

"I feel very strongly...that people get vaccinated," he said on "MediaBuzz." "I'd like to urge people of all sorts to please get vaccinated."

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus speaks with Fox Business' Neil Cavuto.

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus speaks with Fox Business' Neil Cavuto. (Fox News)

FDA PANEL ENDORSES PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER FOR PEOPLE 65 AND OLDER, HIGH-RISK PATIENTS

Those who have been vaccinated are in a "much better position to survive this," he emphasized.

FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia. More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture as dozens of states have thrown open vaccinations to all adults or are planning to do so in a matter of weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

"Take the political speaking points and toss them," he said. "I beg you, toss them."

Asked if his history of illnesses has made him feel "unlucky" in life, Cavuto instead said his battles have made him a "changed person."

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.