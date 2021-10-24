Neil Cavuto talks battle with COVID, urges vaccinations: 'Take the political speaking points and toss them'

Fox veteran Neil Cavuto opened up about his current battle with COVID-19 on "MediaBuzz" Sunday, telling host Howard Kurtz how thankful he was that he's been vaccinated and urging skeptics to "toss the political speaking points" and get their shots as well.

Cavuto, host of "Your World with Neil Cavuto," tested positive for the coronavirus last week yet credited his vaccination with having made the battle more bearable. Cavuto was a vulnerable candidate for the virus, having faced cancer in the 1980s, a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 1997 and an open heart surgery in 2016.

"While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well," Cavuto said in a statement released by Fox News. "Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation."

In his first interview since announcing he'd tested positive for COVID-19, Cavuto shared he had had monoclonal antibody treatment and was "feeling better." He regretted, however, that his wife also contracted the virus.

On the debate over vaccinations, Cavuto said he "appreciates" that getting the inoculation is a private decision, but he urged viewers to think of their vulnerable neighbors. He rejected the politicization of the vaccines, noting that it's "not about left or right" because Americans of all stripes are coming down with the illness.

"I feel very strongly...that people get vaccinated," he said on "MediaBuzz." "I'd like to urge people of all sorts to please get vaccinated."

Those who have been vaccinated are in a "much better position to survive this," he emphasized.

"Take the political speaking points and toss them," he said. "I beg you, toss them."

Asked if his history of illnesses has made him feel "unlucky" in life, Cavuto instead said his battles have made him a "changed person."