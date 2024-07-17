Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

NBC's Chuck Todd declares 'this candidacy is over,' predicts Biden is 'about 10 days' from accepting reality

'We're bordering on ‘Sixth Sense’ Bruce Willis territory where every Democrat kind of knows that this candidacy is over except the candidate,' Todd said

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
NBC analyst Chuck Todd remarked that like Bruce Willis in "The Sixth Dense," every Democrat but Biden is aware that his presidential campaign is dead.

NBC News analyst Chuck Todd joked Wednesday that, like in the ghost movie "The Sixth Sense," every Democrat knows that Biden’s re-election campaign is dead except the president himself.

Todd was taking part in an NBC News Now panel when the news broke that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be quarantining for a few days. The chief political analyst remarked that this announcement was "bad timing" for the president as he continues to struggle with calls from Democrats to leave the race. 

"He needs to be out there, and now he can't be. You know, whether it's four days, five days, six days. Every day is so critical for him," Todd said.

Biden at NAACP convention

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, effectively pausing his campaign for a few days. (AP Photo/David Becker)

He added, "We're bordering on ‘Sixth Sense’ Bruce Willis territory where every Democrat kind of knows that this candidacy is over except the candidate. And it’s what this starts to feel like."

DEMOCRATS HAVE AN 'INSOLUBLE' PROBLEM HEADING INTO NOVEMBER: BRIT HUME

Todd was referencing the famous twist in the 1999 movie when Willis’ character discovers he has been dead the entire film. Though he added that he meant "politically" dead rather than literally dead, Todd continued the comparison.

"It's sort of that feeling when you're watching the movie. Does he know? Right? Is he aware that, basically, the entire party has given up on him? The entire party is starting to give up on him. There's polling out there that’s showing this," Todd said.

Adam Schiff

Schiff became the 20th Congressional Democrat to call on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. (Getty Images)

An AP-NORC survey released Wednesday found 65% of Democrats want Biden to withdraw from the presidential race with only 37% of Democrats satisfied with him as the nominee.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., also made headlines Wednesday after calling on Biden to leave the race, making him the 20th congressional Democrat to do so over the past month. 

"I believe it is time for him to pass the torch," Schiff, who is running for Senate, said.

Between Schiff’s announcement, recent polls and Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Todd was pessimistic about the Biden campaign.

Chuck Todd on NBC

NBC's Chuck Todd lamented the terrible timing for Biden between a COVID-19 diagnosis and Adam Schiff's call for him to step down. (NBC screenshot)

"I think we're about ten days away from him getting to acceptance. But this development couldn't have been worse timing for him, because he needs to be out there," Todd said.

Shortly after Todd spoke, a report came out claiming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had urged Biden on Saturday to get out of the race.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.