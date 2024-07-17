Democrats have an 'insoluble' problem heading into November: Brit Hume

While Republicans unite behind former President Trump at the RNC, the Democratic Party remains divided over President Biden's future in the 2024 presidential election. Even though more lawmakers are joining calls for Biden to step down, Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume argued on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that Democrats are in an "insoluble" situation.

JOURNALIST WHO'S KNOWN BIDEN FOR DECADES URGES HIM TO DROP OUT OF RACE: ‘PAINFUL TO WATCH’

BRIT HUME: I wouldn't want to have to be a Democratic strategist just trying to figure out what to do. They're in a terribly difficult position because their candidate is kind of a spent force. He's not the person he once was. He's not the person he was even a few years ago when some of us at least began to warn that he was senile. Now he's really senile.

So what do you do? I mean, the guy's really in a bad position. We keep hearing people say we need to get him out there among the people. We need to have him have a lot of news conferences and be seen. Well, there's a reason why he wasn't doing that. The reason why he wasn't doing that is he can't do it very well, if at all... With the party as dispirited as it seems now, and with leading members of it wishing he would get out of the race because they're afraid of what will come, that they'll lose not only the presidency, but both houses of Congress, governorships and the rest. And they're worried about that.

And how do you then put on a convention which showcases this guy? I mean, it's fine. He can get them read off a teleprompter. We get that. And he could read with some force and even with a certain angry passion and all that. But that's not going to solve the problem. The problem, I think, is insoluble. I don't know how they do it.

Concern over President Biden's re-election bid has surged following his disastrous debate performance last month. A new poll released on Wednesday found that nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Biden should drop out of the 2024 race.

The AP-NORC survey found that 7 in 10 adults, including 65% of Democrats, say Biden should withdraw and allow his party to select a different nominee.

Even the president's own party leaders are losing confidence in the incumbent, with more leading voices calling on Biden to step aside.

Powerful Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff called on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race on Wednesday.

"A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Schiff noted that whether Biden withdraws from the race is the president's choice, but added, "I believe it is time for him to pass the torch."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Julia Johnson contributed to this report.