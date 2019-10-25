NBC says it will release alleged sexual misconduct victims from NDA agreements upon request

NBCUniversal announced on Friday night that it will release alleged victims of sexual misconduct from non-disclosure agreements (NDA) upon request.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow read a statement on behalf of the network ahead of her sit-down with "Catch and Kill" author Ronan Farrow.

"Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidentiality or non-disparagement provision in their separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation," an NBCUniversal spokesperson said.

The announcement comes just days after a group of high-powered women in media sent a harshly-worded letter to Comcast's board of directors demanding former employees be released from their NDAs, and launched an independent investigation into the alleged cover-up of the Harvey Weinstein and the Matt Lauer scandals.

Megyn Kelly, Addie Zinone, Linda Vester, Greta Van Susteren, Eleanor McManus and Gretchen Carlson signed the letter that is addressed to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and the company’s board.

Author Sil Lai Abrams, who alleged that NBC News killed her sexual misconduct story against Russell Simmons following the network also killing Farrow's Weinstein story, reacted to NBC's decision.

"This is a start, but a distraction from the fact that NBC still needs to hire external investigators to do an internal review of the company," Abrams tweeted.

In his book, Farrow alleged that NBC killed his Weinstein story because the disgraced film mogul was leveraging Lauer's controversy over the network. He also detailed the journey he had in reporting on the Weinstein story and revealed new allegations about the ex-NBC anchor.

